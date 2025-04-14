Flames defeat Sharks to gain in Western Conference wild-card race

CALGARY -- Yegor Sharangovich scored twice to help the Calgary Flames gain in the Western Conference wild-card race with a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.
The Flames, who would've been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoffs contention with a regulation loss, are two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card and three points back of the Minnesota Wild for the first wild-card berth. Calgary has two games remaining; St. Louis and Minnesota each has one.
"It's super exciting," defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said. "It's a lot of fun playing these games. You get ready for games mentally all year long, and they talk about the dog days... we've been in the dog days for I can't even tell you. We've been playing meaningful games, and it's going to continue like that now. If we make playoffs, it just carries on."
Adam Klapka had a goal and an assist, and Weegar and Matt Coronato also scored for the Flames (39-27-14), who have points in six straight (4-0-2). Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.
"I think at the end of the day, we need to get in," Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau said. "We believe in our group and we're in this position for a reason. We want to get in. Hopefully the chances come and we at least have a chance to get in until the end. That's our goal."
Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Jan Rutta also scored for the Sharks (20-49-11), who have lost nine straight (0-7-2). Georgi Romanov made 25 saves.
"I think honestly, looking back, we've been in so many games this year and blown so many leads in stupid ways," Toffoli said. "I think if everyone reflects in the right way going into the summer and comes into training camp next year, it can be a completely different seasons."
Sharangovich gave Calgary a 3-2 lead 1:30 into the third period with a wrist shot from the slot past Romanov's glove off a drop pass from Morgan Frost. The goal was his 100th in the NHL.
"You think about scoring goals to help the team win, but you're not thinking about just numbers," Sharangovich said. "You're thinking about making the playoffs right now. It's not fun when the summer's long. It'll be more fun if I score and we make the playoffs."
Wolf made a save on Toffoli at 5:24 after the puck bounced off a stanchion behind the net to the San Jose forward in front, and Coronato extended it to 4-2 at 10:55 when he knocked in a centering pass from Mikael Backlund behind the net.
Sharangovich scored into an empty net with 2:44 remaining for the 5-2 final.
"I think there's a lot of poise, a lot of poise in the dressing room," Huberdeau said. "Everybody's pretty calm. I wouldn't say everybody's loose, but everybody's talking to each other about what needs to be done better. We're so confident in that third period in a tight game right now. We've been in that situation so many times."
Toffoli put the Sharks up 1-0 at 3:09 of the first when he got to his own rebound at the edge of the crease and lifted a shot over Wolf. The goal, Toffoli's team-leading 30th of the season, came on San Jose's eighth shot and before Calgary's first.
"The goal-scoring is one thing, but what he does for our dressing room as a leader, helping these young players... as much as 'Toff' wants to score, he wants to win," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's what we need around here. We need guys that want to win and love to win. That's what 'Toff' is all about."
Weegar tied it 1-1 at 9:24 with a slap shot from the top of the right circle over Romanov's glove, and Klapka tapped in a backdoor pass from Nazem Kadri to put the Flames up 2-1 at 14:15.
Rutta tied it 2-2 at 4:20 of the second period when he backhanded a touch pass from William Eklund past Wolf.
"I mean, it [stinks]," Toffoli said. "We were giving ourselves a chance to win. Gave up a couple goals that were easily preventable. I mean, all of them, to be honest. It's unfortunate because it seemed like we came out with a really good start. Really wanted to win. Obviously, I'm friends with some of those guys over there, but any chance you can eliminate someone from the playoffs it's exciting. It [stinks]."
NOTES: The Flames could become the second team in NHL history to clinch a playoff berth after overcoming a four-point deficit in their final three games of the season after the 2006-07 New York Islanders. ... Sharangovich, who has four goals in a three-game streak, is the third Belarussian player to reach 100 goals after Mikhail Grabovski (125) and Andrei Kostitsyn (103). He is also the third member of the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach the mark, joining Brady Tkachuk (191) and Andrei Svechnikov (150). ... Toffoli has three straight 30-goal season, each with a different team. He had 34 with the Flames in 2022-23 and 33 between the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets in 2023-24. ... San Jose forward Zack Ostapchuk sustained a lower-body injury and defenseman Jack Thompson sustained an upper-body injury in the third period. Neither returned and there was no update after the game.