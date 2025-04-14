Flames defeat Sharks to gain in Western Conference wild-card race

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Jan Rutta also scored for the Sharks (20-49-11), who have lost nine straight (0-7-2). Georgi Romanov made 25 saves.

"I think honestly, looking back, we've been in so many games this year and blown so many leads in stupid ways," Toffoli said. "I think if everyone reflects in the right way going into the summer and comes into training camp next year, it can be a completely different seasons."

Sharangovich gave Calgary a 3-2 lead 1:30 into the third period with a wrist shot from the slot past Romanov's glove off a drop pass from Morgan Frost. The goal was his 100th in the NHL.

"You think about scoring goals to help the team win, but you're not thinking about just numbers," Sharangovich said. "You're thinking about making the playoffs right now. It's not fun when the summer's long. It'll be more fun if I score and we make the playoffs."

Wolf made a save on Toffoli at 5:24 after the puck bounced off a stanchion behind the net to the San Jose forward in front, and Coronato extended it to 4-2 at 10:55 when he knocked in a centering pass from Mikael Backlund behind the net.

Sharangovich scored into an empty net with 2:44 remaining for the 5-2 final.

"I think there's a lot of poise, a lot of poise in the dressing room," Huberdeau said. "Everybody's pretty calm. I wouldn't say everybody's loose, but everybody's talking to each other about what needs to be done better. We're so confident in that third period in a tight game right now. We've been in that situation so many times."

Toffoli put the Sharks up 1-0 at 3:09 of the first when he got to his own rebound at the edge of the crease and lifted a shot over Wolf. The goal, Toffoli's team-leading 30th of the season, came on San Jose's eighth shot and before Calgary's first.

"The goal-scoring is one thing, but what he does for our dressing room as a leader, helping these young players... as much as 'Toff' wants to score, he wants to win," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's what we need around here. We need guys that want to win and love to win. That's what 'Toff' is all about."