Zizing 'Em Up: Maple Leafs looking to make new history

If Toronto gets at least one point from either of those games, they’ll win the division no matter what the Lightning do and set themselves up for a potential first-round matchup against the Ottawa Senators for the first postseason Battle of Ontario in 21 years.

In the end, Toronto’s season will be gauged on how the team fares in the postseason. Treliving knows that, and said as much in a 1-on-1 sit-down with NHL.com this weekend, covering topics ranging from the pressure on the franchise for playoff success, to Craig Berube’s influence on the so-called Core Four, to the struggles of trade deadline pickup Scott Laughton.

First off, how do you — and, for that matter, the entire team — maintain focus when there is so much white noise in this market circulating about past playoff shortcomings?

“Listen, that’s part of the marketplace here. So whether it’s that, you get used to it here on a daily basis that things are noisy. It’s part of what makes this place special — the passion of the people here. The thing is, we can’t do anything about what’s happened in the past. Our focus is just about controlling today. That’s all you can really control, right? You can’t worry about what’s going to happen next week. You can’t worry about what happened yesterday. All you really can control is what you’re doing in the present, and that’s going to be our focus moving forward.”

Having said that, you opted last year to make a coaching change and move on from Sheldon Keefe, who is fifth in franchise regular-season wins (212) but guided the team to only one playoff series win, that coming in the Eastern Conference First Round in 2023. The decision was made to bring in no-nonsense Craig Berube who helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019. How much have you seen Berube’s fingerprints on this version of the Maple Leafs, and how much have you seen the players buy into the north-south style he’s been selling all season?

“Well, I think with 'Chief,' there’s a real honesty to him, right? I think the two words best associated with him are ‘honesty’ and ‘clarity.’ He’s honest with the players as to where they’re at. When it’s going well, he’s honest with them. When it’s not going well, he’s honest with them. He’s honest, but he also gives you a clear message of what is expected from a team standpoint and what’s expected individually. Everybody knows exactly what their role is. So I think when there’s clarity and there is honest messaging, I think that’s all you can ask as a player. I’ve really enjoyed my time personally with him, just getting to know him over the course of the year. It’s been really enjoyable. And just watching him work, watching him around the players, watching the way he sort of pushes the group. I can’t say enough good things not only about the job he’s done but about the relationship we’ve built.”

How concerned are you about the slow start that forward Scott Laughton has had to his Maple Leafs career? You paid a significant price to the Philadelphia Flyers to get him at the trade deadline last month: A conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin for Laughton, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round selection in 2027. In his first 18 games with Toronto, the 30-year-old has just two points (one goal, one assist) and is minus-5, certainly less than expected.

“Listen, he’s a local kid from just west of here in Oakville. It’s a big adjustment. I think he’s gotten better. It’s not just grading his performance on goals, assists and points. Like I said, I think he’s gotten better daily. I’ve had a good couple of chats with him. He’s feeling more comfortable just coming here. It’s a big adjustment, especially when you’re from here. When you’re from here you hear from a lot of friends you didn’t know you had. I just think he’s feeling more comfortable with the group in the room, and finding his place. He’s not a guest anymore. This is his home. So, yeah, I think he’s finding his way, and I think he’ll continue to get better.”

After Toronto’s first-round exit to the Boston Bruins last spring, you were candid in your assessment that things needed to change in order to alleviate the recent cache of playoff failures. “I think we're at a point where we see this repeatable, and we've got to dig in,” you said at the time. “The results, sitting here today, when we think we should still be playing, isn't acceptable.” Having said that, what results would you, in fact, consider to be acceptable in these approaching playoffs?

“This is going to sound cliche, I know, but it also holds true: we have to worry about each night. Period. Nothing past that. When you start getting too far ahead of yourself, that’s when it becomes difficult. Look, regardless how this thing ends, you’re going to be playing a good team. So we can all sit here and agree everybody’s goal is the same thing: to be the last team standing. But for us, it’s small picture. Focus on the game ahead, understand this one’s done, park it, move on, and get ready for the next one. We’ve had that mentality all year. Just worry about the day that’s in front of you. Worry about the day you’re in. So, yes, we’ve all got a goal we want to accomplish here but that goal can only be accomplished by focusing on the day. That’s all we can do.”

Finally, having said all that, how do you like the direction your team has been trending in and how far do you think it can go?

“We’ve still got a couple of games to go down the stretch but for the most part I’ve liked our consistency. We had a lot of injuries, especially the first half of the year, and we’re battling some now. But by in large I think we’ve been a fairly consistent team. There’s been very few nights where the work ethic and the competitive level wasn’t at the standard you want. Since we came off a 2-0-1 road trip through California in San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim last month, I like what we’ve been doing. We won four of our next five games. We’ve had a lot of different contributors. So certainly I’ve liked where this group is. But, like I said, we’ve got an important week upcoming and then you prepare for the next week.”