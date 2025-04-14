Greaves playing unlikely hero for Blue Jackets in playoff push

The Blue Jackets are bidding to become the first team in NHL history to qualify for the playoffs by overcoming a five-point deficit in their final three games. But for that to happen, they will obviously need some help, beginning with a win from the Chicago Blackhawks when they visit the Canadiens on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" (7 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, CHSN).

The Blue Jackets have done their part to keep the pressure on the Canadiens, though.

“I think we're just playing the right way,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “Everyone's buying in right now. Obviously, we know it's win or go home. Guys are really playing our system right now. We're getting huge saves from Jet, and it's been a fun couple days here.”

Since being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Elvis Merzlikins left the Blue Jackets' morning skate on Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Greaves has gone 3-0-0, stopping 90 of the 93 shots (.968 save percentage) he's faced against the Buffalo Sabres (a 3-2 win on Thursday) and Capitals. That includes making 22 saves to earn his first NHL shutout in a 7-0 home win against Washington on Saturday.

On Sunday, Greaves stopped the final 29 shots he faced after allowing a goal to Alex Ovechkin, who increased his NHL record total to 896, on Washington’s first shot of the game.

“For him to come in here and do what he's doing right now, at this time, in these important games, it's been unbelievable,” Werenski said. “I think it's given our team a big boost. Hats off to him. He's played incredible and obviously played a lot of hockey the last couple days, so a well-deserved day off for him tomorrow."

It would be understandable if Greaves was a little tired. He’s played four games in five days, including a 19-save performance in a 4-3 win for Cleveland against Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

“I'm just grateful to be in this position and have this opportunity,” Greaves said. “It's fun to be playing these games, and I think the guys are doing a great job. It means a lot to all the guys in here just to compete and try to win hockey games. It's a lot of fun to be a part of.”

If there was any question as to whether Greaves will start again at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP), Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason quickly dismissed it.

“He wants to play, and he’ll play as much as we can get him in there,” Evason said.

Greaves, who is 5-2-2 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout in nine NHL games this season, has been the unlikely hero of Columbus’ playoff push, though he’s had plenty of company.