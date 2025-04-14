NHL nationally televised games for week of April 14

Doubleheader on Prime, Panthers-Lightning among highlights in final week of regular season

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 27th and final week of the regular season.

Highlights include a doubleheader on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Edmonton Oilers, and the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning playing a key Atlantic Division game.

MONDAY, APRIL 14

Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, PRIME, CHSN)

The final Monday of the regular season begins with the Canadiens looking to clinch their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth in four years. Captain Nick Suzuki has had a career season in the NHL with 87 points, and forward Cole Caufield has NHL career highs in goals (37) and points (68). The Blackhawks will be playing their second to last game of the season with their finale against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, PRIME, NHLN, FDSNW)

The Kings and the Oilers meet prior to facing off in the Western Conference First Round for the fourth consecutive season. Though Edmonton has won the previous three, Los Angeles has home-ice advantage this time and is 31-5-4 at Cryto.com Arena this season. Kings forward Quinton Byfield (53 points; 22 goals, 31 assists) has had another great season and goalie Darcy Kuemper (30-11-7, 2.05 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, five shutouts) is having an underrated, Vezina Trophy-type season. The Oilers have been banged up and it's unclear who will suit up for this one, but hopefully Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co. are ready to roll for Game 1.

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, TVAS)

This should be a really important game, whether it ends up deciding the Atlantic Division winner, or which team has home ice in the Eastern Conference First Round. If the Panthers and Lightning meet in the playoffs, it will be for the third time in four seasons. The Lightning have done what they always do after former captain Steven Stamkos signed with the Nashville Predators yet still managed to qualify for the eighth straight season and will be a tough out. The Panthers have also been resting key players in the hopes of being healthy, although they are all expected to be ready for the playoffs including forward Matthew Tkachuk, who hasn't played since Feb. 8, prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN1, SNE, SNO, FDSNSO)

The Hurricanes lost four straight (0-3-1) before a 7-3 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Carolina has clinched the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage against the New Jersey Devils and has probably fared better than most people thought they would. They lost key pieces in the offseason, then dealt forwards Martin Necas, Jack Drury and Mikko Rantanen before the NHL Trade Deadline. The Canadiens will be playing their final game of the regular season in what they hope is a tune-up for the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN360, SNP, TNT, truTV, MAX)

The Golden Knights clinched the Pacific Division on Saturday and will play the first wild card from the West. They are one of the League's most well-balanced teams, ranking in the top five in goals for (3.33) and goals-against per game (2.61). Vegas enters the week on a 4-0-1 run and is 29-9-3 at home. The Canucks will play their final game of the season after failing to make the playoffs. Last season they won the Pacific. It will be interesting to see the changes they make in the offseason.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE)

With the Eastern Conference locked up, the Capitals could rest their top players, but either way, it's always an exciting and entertaining game when these two Metropolitan Division rivals get together. Washington has had a tremendous season with numerous players setting career highs in goals and points. Pittsburgh has been on the other end of the spectrum and will miss the playoffs for the third straight season, although it is 4-2-1 in its past seven games.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, Victory+, NHLN)

TUESDAY

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

WEDNESDAY

Anaheim Ducks at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+)

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MAX, truTV, TNT)

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1)

THURSDAY

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, SN)

