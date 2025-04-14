NHL nationally televised games for week of April 14

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 27th and final week of the regular season.
Highlights include a doubleheader on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Edmonton Oilers, and the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning playing a key Atlantic Division game.