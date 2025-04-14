NHL nationally televised games for week of April 14

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN1, SNE, SNO, FDSNSO)

The Hurricanes lost four straight (0-3-1) before a 7-3 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Carolina has clinched the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage against the New Jersey Devils and has probably fared better than most people thought they would. They lost key pieces in the offseason, then dealt forwards Martin Necas, Jack Drury and Mikko Rantanen before the NHL Trade Deadline. The Canadiens will be playing their final game of the regular season in what they hope is a tune-up for the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN360, SNP, TNT, truTV, MAX)

The Golden Knights clinched the Pacific Division on Saturday and will play the first wild card from the West. They are one of the League's most well-balanced teams, ranking in the top five in goals for (3.33) and goals-against per game (2.61). Vegas enters the week on a 4-0-1 run and is 29-9-3 at home. The Canucks will play their final game of the season after failing to make the playoffs. Last season they won the Pacific. It will be interesting to see the changes they make in the offseason.