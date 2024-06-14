Panthers hold off Oilers in Game 3, on verge of 1st Stanley Cup championship

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist, Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves, and the Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Thursday.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-0. They can win the Stanley Cup on Saturday, when they play Game 4 here.

There hasn't been a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final since 1998.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who are the back-to-back Eastern Conference champions. They lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 last season.

Connor McDavid had two assists, and Warren Foegele, Philip Broberg and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 19 saves. Leon Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet for the third straight game.

Edmonton went 0-for-3 on the power play to fall to 0-for-10 in the series.

The Panthers built their lead with three goals in a 6:19 span in the second period.

Tarasenko made it 2-1 at 9:12 with a one-timer from between the hash marks off a pass from Eetu Luostarinen out of the left corner after Skinner failed to handle the puck behind the net.

Bennett scored off a turnover by Darnell Nurse at 13:57 to give Florida a 3-1 lead.

Barkov extended the lead to 4-1 at 15:31, scoring off a 2-on-1 with Evan Rodrigues.

Broberg cut the Panthers lead to 4-2 at 6:02 of the third period with a shot from the right face-off circle that went in off Niko Mikkola's elbow.

McLeod made it 4-3 at 14:43 with a netfront deflection of Brett Kulak's shot.

McLeod had another chance right in front off a pass from McDavid at 15:46, but the shot was on the ice and Bobrovsky made the save with his left pad.

Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 18:58 of the first period with a redirection of Gustav Forsling's pass.

Foegele tied it 1-1 with a breakaway goal on a low glove shot at 1:49 of the second period.