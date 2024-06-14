Barkov among top performers for Panthers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers): There were concerns the Panthers captain wouldn’t play after getting hurt in the third period of Game 2. Instead, he was the best skater on the ice for either team by a country mile. He set the tone on the game-opening goal in the first period, stripping the puck from Evan Bouchard, protecting the puck, and feeding Gustav Forsling for a shot/pass to Sam Reinhart for a 1-0 lead at 18:58. He scored Florida’s fourth goal, the game-winner, on a 2-on-1 in the second period. Then, he was the forward entrusted with defusing the 6-on-5 situation in the final minute of the game.

Connor Brown (Edmonton Oilers): One of the most engaged players for the Oilers, he was noticeable throughout. He used his speed to harass Florida’s defensemen on the forecheck. He had four shot attempts, including a short-handed rush in the first that generated two scoring chances. Brown was denied on the first and shot just wide on the second.

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers): What more is there to say about Florida's goalie? He is the MVP of this series and he needed to be the Panthers' best player for the first 30 minutes of the game until his teammates found a way to pull away. Bobrovsky allowed a breakaway goal by Warren Foegele at 1:49 of the second period, but he then shut the door, frustrating the Oilers at every turn through two periods. Through 40 minutes, he had stopped 28 of 29 shots, including 14 from Edmonton’s most dangerous trio: forwards Connor McDavid (five), Leon Draisaitl (three) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (six), who was stopped on back-to-back Grade-A chances with two minutes left in second. Bobrovsky finished with 32 saves and has the Panthers one game from winning their first Stanley Cup championship.

Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers): The Oilers needed players to go to the net to screen Bobrovsky. The forward, who only played 9:53, did it on a regular basis and got rewarded in the third period when he tipped a Brett Kulak shot to make it 4-3 with 5:17 left in the game.

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers): The forward has points in six straight games (three goals, four assists) after scoring the goal that made it 3-1, shooting home a pass from Matthew Tkachuk off a turnover at 13:57 of the second. As usual, he was a physical presence and won crucial board battles all night. He finished with six shot attempts, three hits and won 9-of-13 face-offs.