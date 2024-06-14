Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues will be keeping his own blog throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. He will check in regularly with behind-the-scenes access.
In his fourth entry, Rodrigues talks about the Panthers taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series and how his team will prepare for Game 4, when they’ll get the chance to win their first Stanley Cup championship.
Being up 3-0 in the series, you embrace it, enjoy it. In the same token, we do what we’ve done all year long. We prepare the same way. You go through the routines that you’ve done all year long and just narrow your focus. It’s Game 4. That’s what we’re focused on. Treat it as Game 4 and put our best foot forward.
With our scoring opportunities in Game 3, I think we just believe if we play a certain way, we’re going to get the results. During the regular season, we had examples of that, and it’s a belief in that. We’ve done it all year long, and it’s brought us success. We’ve done it in the playoffs, and it’s brought us success. There’s no point in changing now. We’re going to play 60 minutes the same way, and if we do that, if we all are pulling on the rope in the same direction, we’ll get the results we want.