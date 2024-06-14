Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

When the Oilers were coming back in the third period, I thought the first half of the third we let them come at us in waves a little bit. We didn’t hang onto pucks in the offensive zone. I thought we got better as the period went on with that. Then they get a goal off our defenseman, a bounce off Niko Mikkola. Then they get a nice deflection goal. I think we just kind of knew that if we just stuck to our game, I know I’m making it sound simple, but you do it all year long. You prepare yourself for these moments. And I thought we did a great job of really bearing down at the end, and it was another really big win for us.

Those last few seconds of the third when you’re in those puck battles, you give it all you got. That’s the biggest thing. You want to play not loose, but you want to play confident. You don’t want to grip your stick and give them the puck. You want to play confident, but at the same token, you’re doing everything you can. You’re blocking everything you can. You’re trying to win every battle. You go to battle for the guy next to you. You want to win it for yourself. You want to win it for the guy next to you. You want to win it for the whole room, the whole organization. You just go to battle.

Nothing changes for our preparation for Game 4. We have to enjoy the moment that we’re in, enjoy the process leading up into Game 4. We hang out with the guys like we have. We’ll go to the lounge, hang out, I’m sure there’ll be cards. Game 4 of the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will be on, so we’ll probably watch that. We’ll do the same things we’ve done all playoffs, and then we’ll come in here Game 4 and treat it like it’s Game 4.