Oilers on brink after stumbling in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- It’s been 264 days since the Edmonton Oilers opened training camp on Sept. 21 with the unified goal of winning the Stanley Cup.
It took just 379 seconds Thursday for that dream to potentially fizzle.
In that span -- which converts to 6:19 of hockey time on the scoreboard clock at Rogers Place -- a series of Oilers blunders turned a 1-1 game Edmonton had at times dominated into a 4-1 deficit.
And despite a valiant third period comeback attempt, the Oilers find themselves in dire straits after a 4-3 defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final that has them down 3-0 in this best-of-7 series.
Only one team in NHL history has overcome a three-game deficit in the Final to win the Stanley Cup, that being the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs. And unless the Oilers can repeat that magic of 82 years ago, they can point to their fumbling, bumbling and stumbling midway through the second period as the brief window in time where their aspirations of the franchise’s first championship since 1990 evaporated.
As forward Leon Draisaitl aptly put it: “It’s very frustrating."
“I thought we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit today," he said. "We made some individual and collective mistakes that they immediately took advantage of.”
That pretty much sums up the situation.