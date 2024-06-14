Oilers done in by costly mistakes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers believe they have played well enough to have earned at least one win through the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final. Instead, they find themselves one loss from being swept by the Florida Panthers.

A three-goal second period proved to be Edmonton’s downfall in a 4-3 loss in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Thursday, and as a result, they will need to do what only one team has ever done if they want to win their first championship since 1990: come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Final.

The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to have accomplished the feat, completing the comeback against the Detroit Red Wings.

“It is disappointing being down 3-0. We have to let that reality sink in,” Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said. “I’m not too sure what the stats are coming back on it (1-27), but if anyone can do it, it’s the Oil.

“I think [belief] is something that we’ve created and kept for a while now. I think the way that we finished this game too also brings a strong belief, the way we battled back. If we play like that for 60 minutes, we’ll give ourselves a really good chance to win games, and I think that gives you a lot of belief. We’ve got nothing but hope in this room.”