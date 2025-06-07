Marchand scores in 2OT, Panthers top Oilers in Game 2 to even Stanley Cup Final

Bennett set a single-postseason NHL record with his 12th goal on the road. Marchand scored his second short-handed goal in the Cup Final exactly 14 years after his first, which came June 6, 2011, in Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks. Lundell had an assist on each of Marchand's goals.

Seth Jones had a goal and an assist, Nate Schmidt had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 42 saves for Florida.

Bouchard had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had three assists, and Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for Edmonton. Skinner made 37 saves for the Oilers, who rallied from down a goal in the third but also couldn't hold leads of 2-1 and 3-2.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"Obviously when you win the first one you're disappointed when you don't follow up and win the second one, but we're going there with a split and that's fine with us," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We know we're comfortable playing on the road. We've won a lot of games so far in the regular season and playoffs. So, we'll get ready for Game 3."

Bennett gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 2:07 of the first period with his NHL-leading 13th goal in the playoffs. He set a Panthers playoff record by scoring in his fifth straight road game.

Evander Kane evened it 1-1 at 7:39 with a shot from the left face-off circle into the far side of the net.

Bouchard scored a 4-on-4 goal off his own rebound 100 seconds later to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 9:19, but Jones tied it 2-2 at 11:37, burying a shot from the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Eetu Luostarinen.

The Oilers went on the power play at 12:13 when Bennett was called for goaltender interference on Skinner, who stayed down and was examined by a trainer but stayed in the game.

McDavid had the highlight of the period on that man-advantage. He danced with the puck on his stick past Aleksander Barkov and then cut inside Aaron Ekblad in the slot to set up Draisaitl for a slam-dunk one-timer from the right circle that gave Edmonton a 3-2 lead at 12:37.

"There's one player in the world that can make that [play]," Draisaitl said of McDavid.