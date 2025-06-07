Oilers struggle in 2nd period again in Game 2 loss in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- The long line change in the second period presented problems for the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s a situation Edmonton will look to remedy after losing 5-4 in overtime to Florida in Game 2 at Rogers Place on Friday. The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“It was puck execution, I know our passes weren’t sharp and we gave away a lot of pucks,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “If you can’t make that first pass, you’re stuck in the defensive zone and you might get it up to the neutral zone, but especially in the second period, if you just get it out to the neutral zone, you can’t change and then you get stuck and I think that’s what happened in the second period tonight. Just the execution wasn’t what we needed; we have to execute a lot better.”

Edmonton was outshot 31-17 and outscored 3-1 in the second period in the first two games of the Final. The Oilers were outshot 14-9 in the second period Friday, and spent long stretches pinned in their own end unable to clear the puck out of the zone.

With the benches further away from the defensive zone in the second period, the Oilers had trouble making line changes and getting fresh legs on the ice when the Panthers pressured them on the forecheck.

The Oilers took a 3-2 lead into the second period in Game 2 and conceded the tying goal to defenseman Dmitry Kulikov at 8:23 of the second period on a long shot from the point. The Panthers had dictated play to that point, and it felt only a matter of time before they would score.

Florida then took the lead on a short-handed breakaway goal by forward Brad Marchand at 12:09 of the period.

Marchand went on to score the winner at 8:05 of the second overtime on a breakaway after Corey Perry tied it 4-4 at 19:42 of the third with goalie Stuart Skinner pulled for an extra attacker.

“I think it was both ways like that, that’s hockey, it’s the long change and you talk about it all the time,” Perry said. “When you have them hemmed in, you roll the lines over and keep them tired. That’s the way we play, and they found a few shifts where they’re going to do that as well, they’re a great team, it’s just one of those things.”