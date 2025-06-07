Marchand, Bobrovsky among top performers for Panthers in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON – Who played well in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it’s easy to tell, sometimes it isn’t. NHL.com graded the players in a 5-4 double overtime win by the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday. Here are the players that stood out the most.

Honor roll

Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers): The forward was big throughout, especially at the end when he scored on a partial breakaway at 8:05 of the second overtime. He also had a short-handed goal, becoming the second player aged 37 or older to score in each of his first two games of a Stanley Cup Final. That was his second career short-handed goal in a Cup Final. His first one came exactly 14 years ago, in Game 3 of the 2011 Final against the Vancouver Canucks.

Corey Perry (Edmonton Oilers): The 40-year-old has made it clear his desire to win is why he’s still playing. He made his presence known in the best way possible when he scored the game-tying goal with 18 seconds remaining in regulation (19:42 of the third period) to force overtime for the second consecutive game. It was the latest tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history, besting the one scored by Tod Sloan in Game 5 of the 1951 Final (at 19:28 of the third).

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers): He had three assists in Game 2, and none was prettier or more video game-like than his second, when he skated around Florida center Aleksander Barkov and defenseman Aaron Ekblad to pass to a wide-open Leon Draisaitl for a power-play goal to put the Oilers ahead 3-2 at 12:37 of the first.

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers): The scoring continues for Bennett, who got his 12th road goal of the postseason on Friday to set an NHL record (Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele had 11 road goals in 2018). Bennett’s five-game road goal streak is a Panthers record, breaking the one he set earlier this postseason.

Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers): The defenseman didn’t have the bomb he’s known for, but his goal from the top of the slot to go up 2-1 at 9:19 of the first period was nevertheless a beauty. Bouchard had three points (one goal, two assists) in the first and is the first defenseman in Stanley Cup Final history with multiple three-point periods (he also had three points in the second period of Game 5 of the 2024 Final against the Panthers).