Stanley Cup Final live blog: Game 2, Panthers vs. Oilers

7:58 p.m. ET

It’s time for warmups for Game 2. The teams are charging onto the ice, led by Florida starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

It’s 5:40 p.m. local time, so the building is a little less than half full, but those here are raising the roof as "Airbourne" plays over the PA and the houselights come on.

It appears there are no changes to either lineup from Game 1. There was some concern that Florida forward Jonah Gadjovich could miss this game after getting dinged up in Game 1, but he’s out there.

The crowd is amped because they know history is on their side. The Oilers are up 1-0 in the series and in the history of the Final, teams that win Game 1 are 65-20 (76.5 percent) when it comes to hoisting the big silver trophy everyone here craves.

