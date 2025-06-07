NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial Shawn P. Roarke is high atop Rogers Place to provide all the sights, sounds and color from Game 2.
Stanley Cup Final live blog: Game 2, Panthers vs. Oilers
All the sights, sounds from Rogers Place in Edmonton
8:15 p.m. ET
There’s no show quite like the pregame show at Rogers Place.
It’s red meat for Oil Country, designed to get the crowd to a fever pitch.
It starts at the end of warmups. Oilers forward Corey Perry waits along the wall on the ice for everyone to leave and then he scores into his own net before skating off, raising his arms and imploring the crowd to bring their best to the fray.
Then, it's Guns N' Roses during a video montage, segueing into Metallica as the Oilers stream onto the ice in the darkened arena. Guitars are wailing, flags are waving, voices are rising, decibels are shattering eardrums and then its time for the anthems.
The Canadian national anthem, sung by Robert Clark while in the stands, is mesmerizing. Clark sings the first verse into the mic before holding it out and letting the crowd take it home.
It’s an experience not to be forgotten.
Now, let’s play hockey. Game 2 is under way.
7:58 p.m. ET
It’s time for warmups for Game 2. The teams are charging onto the ice, led by Florida starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.
It’s 5:40 p.m. local time, so the building is a little less than half full, but those here are raising the roof as "Airbourne" plays over the PA and the houselights come on.
It appears there are no changes to either lineup from Game 1. There was some concern that Florida forward Jonah Gadjovich could miss this game after getting dinged up in Game 1, but he’s out there.
The crowd is amped because they know history is on their side. The Oilers are up 1-0 in the series and in the history of the Final, teams that win Game 1 are 65-20 (76.5 percent) when it comes to hoisting the big silver trophy everyone here craves.
The music director here at Rogers Place is pretty good with the easter eggs in the playlist.
As I settled in the empty press box about 90 minutes before puck drop, “Roll with the Changes” by REO Speedwagon was playing and this snippet exploded in my brain.
“My cup is on the table, my love is spilling
Waiting here for you to take and drink of
So if you're tired of the same old story,
Oh, turn some pages
I will be here when you are ready
To roll with the changes, yeah, yeah”
In this instance, the cup is the Stanley Cup, which was on the ice for pregame intros in Game 1. Everyone is spilling their love, sacrificing their sanity to take and drink from it.
Before they do, another three to six pages will have to be turned. Whoever rolls with the changes best will drink from the chalice soon and see their dreams come true.
Who knew that the 80s rockers from outside Chicago were singing ballads to the Stanley Cup? You do now.
Stay around for more keen insight like this.
7:25 p.m. ET
It is pretty quiet inside at the moment, as the gates have yet to open. But the party is in full swing outside with the locals pretty chuffed with the 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
We pulled up in our trusty bus a little more than two hours before the game and the lines were already massive. The line to get into the Moss Pit, the outdoor watching venue, serpentine around the block. Across the street, the line was equally long for entrance into the pregame concert area, fans waiting for Canadian rock icons, Triumph, and The Glorious Sons, another band out of Ontario.
It was hard not to feel like a member of the Charlestown Chiefs from the movie “Slap Shot” as they pulled into road cities late in their reign of terror through the Federal League. The Ice District, the area around the arena, was crawling with rambunctious fans wearing orange and blue, some with their faces painted, other in costumes. A fire truck with the Oilers logo on its side circled the building, making it look mean. Everyone was braying for the Cup.
It's intimidating, for sure. But don’t expect the Panthers to be intimidated. They were here last season for the Final and encountered similar. They have a cast of hardscrabble players who laugh in the face of adversity and antagonism.
It should be a great night of hockey, just as it was two nights ago when the Oilers won 4-3 in overtime on the second goal of the night by Leon Draisaitl.
Stay right here for all the action and some analysis during Game 2. It should be a wild ride.
