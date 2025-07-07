Color of Hockey: Bark 'can do everything' in Panthers front office

Florida general manager Bill Zito said the 35-year-old Seoul native has been a valuable and versatile part of the Panthers front office since he brought him to Sunrise, Florida, in November 2020.

It was a busy June for Bark, from watching the Panthers in Sunrise; traveling to Charlotte to keep tabs on Florida’s American Hockey League affiliate that lost to Abbotsford, the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL farm team, in the 2025 Calder Cup Final; going to Buffalo for the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine and back to Florida to be in the Panthers' war room for the 2025 NHL Draft, held in Los Angeles.

“You can't talk about everything that he does, because he can do everything,” Zito said.

“He’s been able to effectively manage anything, from information-gathering, media, scouting, he’s a good scout, and he’s actually a good hockey player,” Zito said. “He has an intellectual capacity that is extraordinary, but he has an emotional intelligence that allows him to apply it. He can analyze situations, even on the scouting level, players, and keep going layer after layer after layer. But that might be his greatest strength.”

Bark said he was hockey-obsessed as a kid in Seoul, but his passion reached another level when his family moved from South Korea to the Toronto community of Etobicoke.

“As a Korean kid, you have to do a lot of things, piano, school,” he said. “But hockey was definitely the passion. That's what lit me on fire. That's what kept me up at night. That's what woke me up in the morning.”

Bark worked his way through the youth hockey scene from the Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA in the Greater Toronto Hockey League in 2005-06 to Streetsville of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2008-09. He and his family learned youth hockey in Canada was a different world from Seoul.

“We didn't really know what we were doing, right?” Bark said. “There was the local hockey league that I could get into. But, you know, there's a structure to minor hockey that these kids nowadays need agents to navigate through all of it. I was just playing hockey because I liked it, and it was fun.”