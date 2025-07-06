St. Laurent, 5-time Stanley Cup winner, earned 90 cents in final paycheck

MONTREAL -- It's little secret that players in the so-called "Original Six" NHL often had trouble making ends meet. The 120 players on the six NHL teams between 1942-67 played much more for the love of the game than for the meagre pay they would take home.

Even at that, it's unlikely there's a more remarkable uncashed check than that made out to late five-time Stanley Cup champion Dollard St. Laurent in his final season of pro hockey, playing defenseman for the 1962-63 Quebec Aces of the American Hockey League.

Zero dollars and 90 cents, dated April 14, 1963, the pay stub reading, in French, "Adjustment to Salary."

There's no record of why St. Laurent was paid this dollar less a dime, the check co-signed by two Aces officials. Happily for the player, there was no tax withheld on the sum.