2025 NHL Draft wrap-up, 2026 lookahead on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Sam Cosentino, NHL Network and Sportsnet analyst, was a huge proponent of the players added by the New York Islanders at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

New York made three picks in the first round, selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League with the No. 1 pick, right wing Victor Eklund of Djurgarden in Sweden at No. 16, and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson of Barrie (OHL) at No. 17.

The No. 16 and No. 17 picks were acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in the trade of defenseman Noah Dobson.

"In terms of what the Islanders got," Cosentino said on the "NHL Draft Class" podcast, the final episode of the season, "a team that's looking to make a bigger mark in the community, you can't have a bigger, better, brighter, smiling face [than Schaefer]. Then you look at the other couple guys they got in the first round. Right away, this kind of vanilla-looking team has transported its identity and it's not going to come right away, but with Eklund and Aitchison and Schaefer ... five years down the road you're going to be looking at probably two out of these three guys wearing a letter.

"I'm so impressed by everything that [Islanders general manager] Mathieu Darche has done. Having the [courage] in trading Noah Dobson to get picks and then drafting those two guys."

Cosentino also offered his opinion of players he felt were selected earlier than expected, including goalie Pyotr Andreyanov to the Columbus Blue Jackets at No. 20.

"NHL Draft Class" co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also asked Cosentino for thoughts on the decentralized draft, and number of Canadian Hockey League players making the transition to NCAA Division I hockey this season. Additionally, several players to watch for the 2026 NHL Draft also were discussed beyond forward Gavin McKenna of Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League, who is projected to go No. 1.

