Hyman felt 'helpless' during Cup Final, hopes to be on ice for Oilers on opening night

TORONTO -- Zach Hyman did not want to set a date for his return from a dislocated wrist, but the Edmonton Oilers forward is optimistic he'll be available when the 2025-26 regular season begins.

"That's definitely not out of the question," Hyman said Monday at the sixth annual Zach Hyman Charitable Golf Tournament at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. "I haven't set a date or anything like that.

"Once you set a date, you get disappointed if you don't play on the date. I hope to play on opening night."

Hyman sustained a dislocated wrist and tore multiple ligaments when he took a hit from then-Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on May 27. The injury required surgery, which he had in early June, keeping him out the series-clinching Game 5 against the Stars and all six games in the Oilers' loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

"It was hard in the Final not being able to help, you feel helpless," Hyman said. "It's not common to be watching, especially in games like that where you want to be involved.

"I got a feel for it as a manager almost from the top, which was not fun. Watching those games was super stressful. When you are playing in it, you are not stressed at all, you're just playing."

It was the second-straight season the Oilers lost in the Cup Final to the Panthers, falling 2-1 in Game 7 in 2024 after overcoming a 3-0 series deficit.

It took the Oilers some time to recover from that loss, losing their first three games of the season and going 6-7-1 through their first 14 before finishing third in the Pacific Division (48-29-5).

Hyman, who had 44 points (27 goals, 17 assists) in 73 games last season, and 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, said the focus will be on having a better start this season.

"I think this year was a little different," he said. "We will go into this coming year with a little bit more motivation. The first year was pretty heartbreaking, going down 3-0, coming back all the way and then losing a tight one in Game 7. I think this one we will be able to get going right away."