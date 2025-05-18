Game 7 in Stanley Cup Playoffs familiar setting for Marchand, Panthers

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs are 0-6 in Game 7s since defeating the Ottawa Senators in the 2004 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
In four of those, there has been a familiar team and face -- the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand.
Marchand will be there again when the Maple Leafs try to end that drought, though this time with the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of their second-round series at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX). The winner will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final.
For Marchand, this marks his 13th career Game 7, most among active players and tied for third all-time with Scott Stevens and Patrick Roy. Ahead of Marchand are only two of his longtime Bruins teammates, Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara; each played 14.
“Game 7s, these are the ones you live for,” Marchand said. “You get excited about it. They’re the ones -- you don’t really worry about the pressure. You just worry about enjoying it and having fun. Whether you win or lose, they’re incredible moments.
“You want to give yourself the best opportunity, and to do that you have to be in the moment all night and just be excited about it.”
When coach Paul Maurice was asked about Marchand playing in 13 Game 7s, he let out an “Oh my god.”
“That’s awesome,” said Maurice, who himself is 5-0 in five career Game 7s, including a win against Marchand’s Bruins in 2023. “That’s crazy. I hope what it is, how much he can share and that can rub off on his teammates, who knows? But it’s certainly, as you get older, you will appreciate it. There’s not 13 more – or that would be impressive, to say the least.
“So, that awareness -- we had that going back a couple years, we had Eric Staal in a Game 7 and Kyle Okposo in a Game 7. Those players understand the joy of it, right? Nobody ever in the backyard rink said, ‘Hey, it’s Game 3.’ Or even in the summer, the bases are loaded, it’s bottom of the ninth, always, when you dream about it.”