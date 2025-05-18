Panthers at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 7 preview

Florida needs to be decisive in offensive zone; Knies will play for Toronto

Tkachuk FLA Knies TOR game 7 preview

© Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Matthew Knies will play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

The inclusion of Knies, who was hobbled by a hit from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola during Toronto’s 2-0 win in Game 6 on Friday, is a relief for the Maple Leafs, who have lost six consecutive Game 7s since defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the 2004 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Knies is tied for second for Toronto this postseason with five goals, one behind William Nylander. His net-front presence will be key in solving Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who has allowed just three goals in the past three games.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said Knies, who participated fully in the morning skate alongside regular linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, would not be restricted in any way.

“No question (he’s) grown into a heck of a player and how quickly his evolution has been throughout his first couple of years,” Maple Leafs forward John Tavares said. “He’s become a premiere power forward who plays in all situations and has had some key plays and big moments for us already.

“So, it was good to see him out there and getting ready.”

Tavares was missing a tooth while addressing the media after taking a puck in the face during the skate.

“Not the first one I’ve lost,” he chuckled.

Tavares has been on the losing end in Game 7 three times with Toronto; Matthews, Marner, Nylander and defenseman Morgan Rielly have lost five (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024). For his part, Rielly said the Maple Leafs have reset and put that history behind them, choosing to focus on this Game 7 as a new challenge.

“I think it’s exciting,” he said. “I think we did our job to get here, and I think we still have a job to do, but it’s definitely going to be fun to have a Game 7 in Toronto.”

The Panthers are no strangers to playing Game 7s and embrace being in the spotlight in big moments. Last season, they were on the biggest stage in the sport, Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 for the first championship in their history.

Credit Florida’s resiliency for that.

The Panthers won the first three games of that series only to see Edmonton bounce back with three consecutive victories. On the surface, it seemed the Oilers were carrying all the momentum into Game 7.

But Florida entered that game in danger of becoming the fifth team in NHL history to lose a postseason best-of-7 series after building a 3-0 lead, joining the 1942 Detroit Red Wings, 1975 Pittsburgh Penguins, 2010 Boston Bruins and 2014 San Jose Sharks. It speaks to the Panthers’ mental and physical toughness that they didn’t, traits forward Matthew Tkachuk said should help this time around.

“Our game is built on wearing teams down over the course of a seven-game series, over the course of a game,” Tkachuk said Sunday morning. “It might not show in the first five minutes, but hopefully it shows in an overtime or late in the third.

“Our game is built for a Game 7. We’ve done six games of hopefully hard work and physicality that’ll pay off tonight.”

When it comes to Game 7s, here are some relevant facts, courtesy of NHL Stats:

-- The team that scores first is 150-50 (.750) in the 200 all-time (0-2 this season)

-- Home teams own a 118-82 (.590) advantage (2-0 this season).

-- 104 of the 200 all-time Game 7s (52 percent) have been decided by a one-goal margin, including six of the past seven (1 of 2 this season)

-- There have been 36 shutouts, 24 by the home team

The Panthers and the Maple Leafs square off in Game 7 on Sunday

Here’s a breakdown of Game 7:

Panthers: Florida’s offense sputtered in Game 6, partially because it didn’t rely on clogging bodies in front of Toronto goalie Joseph Woll. Part of the reason the Maple Leafs earned the shutout was their margin of blocked shots (31-10). However, as Panthers coach Paul Maurice noted, his team was too slow at directing pucks at the net, hesitating far too many times. Florida is most effective when it is decisive in the offensive zone and will look to get back to that game plan.

Maple Leafs: Sure, Toronto worked hard all season for home-ice advantage, the result of finishing first in the Atlantic Division. As such, the players said they look forward to playing in front of the home crowd in a win-or-go-home game. At the same time, Berube cautioned that his team can’t get caught up in the emotions of the building, which seemed to be the case in a 6-1 loss in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs tried at times to be too fancy with their breakouts and offensive rushes, resulting in a feast of turnovers. As Berube pointed out, Toronto must play the style of a road game, going north-south, keeping things simple and embracing a low-event blueprint, which was the recipe for its Game 6 win.

Numbers to watch: 50. The number of overtimes that have been played all-time in the 200 Game 7s, a 25 percent rate.

What to look for: Expect the Panthers to come out hard with their patented swarming forecheck in order to set the tone early and take the crowd out of the game. Florida employed that same blueprint in Game 5 and it worked out perfectly, so much so that the fans at Scotiabank Arena started booing the Maple Leafs in the second period. With Toronto having lost six consecutive Game 7s, an early deficit will have spectators quickly adopting the familiar “here-we-go-again” attitude.

What they’re saying:

“It’s an amazing opportunity. It’s the stuff that you dream about as a kid. I know everybody says that, but you really do. ... So, it’s finally here. Who cares how we got here? Down two, up one, it’s the first of four for a reason. So, we’re here. It’s a one-game showdown. I can’t be more excited.” -- Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk

“It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun. I can’t wait. It’s going to be … it’s going to be … we’re going to war.” -- Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty

Panthers projected lineup

Jesper Boqvist -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Max Pacioretty

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Status report

Rodrigues did not stay out for extra work at the morning skate after missing Games 5 and 6; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the forward is "feeling good" but would not confirm his status. ... The Maple Leafs are expected to use the same lineup from Game 6.

Related Content

Panthers and Maple Leafs go the distance

Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 7 winner in East 2nd Round debated by NHL.com staff

Berube's guidance in 1st year has Maple Leafs on verge of East Final

Panthers ready for 'emotion and intensity' of Game 7 against Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs hope to add win to rich Game 7 history

Maple Leafs, Panthers to play Game 7 for trip to Eastern Conference Final

Woll grabs shutout win over Panthers in Game 6

TOR at FLA | Recap | Gm 6

Latest News

Game 7 in Stanley Cup Playoffs familiar setting for Marchand, Panthers

DeBoer has ‘privilege’ of reaching Western Final again as Stars coach

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jets proud of Scheifele’s emotional Game 6 effort after death of father

Jets eliminated due to struggles on road, lack of secondary scoring

Celebrini eager for Sharks to take ‘next step’ in rebuild

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 7 winner in East 2nd Round debated by NHL.com staff

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Harley scores in OT, Stars eliminate Jets in Game 6 of West 2nd Round

Oilers, Stars to face off in Western Conference Final rematch

Stars may have ‘something special going on’ heading into West Final against Oilers

Jets teammates, Stars players, take extra time with Scheifele on handshake line

Knoblauch quietly making right moves as Oilers coach entering Western Conference Final

Scheifele scores for Jets in Game 6 against Stars after death of father

Conference final round of Stanley Cup Playoffs opens with East on Tuesday

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Oettinger makes incredible save to keep Game 6 tied in third period