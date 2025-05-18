Panthers at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 7 preview

TORONTO -- Matthew Knies will play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

The inclusion of Knies, who was hobbled by a hit from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola during Toronto’s 2-0 win in Game 6 on Friday, is a relief for the Maple Leafs, who have lost six consecutive Game 7s since defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the 2004 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Knies is tied for second for Toronto this postseason with five goals, one behind William Nylander. His net-front presence will be key in solving Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who has allowed just three goals in the past three games.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said Knies, who participated fully in the morning skate alongside regular linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, would not be restricted in any way.

“No question (he’s) grown into a heck of a player and how quickly his evolution has been throughout his first couple of years,” Maple Leafs forward John Tavares said. “He’s become a premiere power forward who plays in all situations and has had some key plays and big moments for us already.

“So, it was good to see him out there and getting ready.”

Tavares was missing a tooth while addressing the media after taking a puck in the face during the skate.

“Not the first one I’ve lost,” he chuckled.

Tavares has been on the losing end in Game 7 three times with Toronto; Matthews, Marner, Nylander and defenseman Morgan Rielly have lost five (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024). For his part, Rielly said the Maple Leafs have reset and put that history behind them, choosing to focus on this Game 7 as a new challenge.

“I think it’s exciting,” he said. “I think we did our job to get here, and I think we still have a job to do, but it’s definitely going to be fun to have a Game 7 in Toronto.”

The Panthers are no strangers to playing Game 7s and embrace being in the spotlight in big moments. Last season, they were on the biggest stage in the sport, Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 for the first championship in their history.

Credit Florida’s resiliency for that.

The Panthers won the first three games of that series only to see Edmonton bounce back with three consecutive victories. On the surface, it seemed the Oilers were carrying all the momentum into Game 7.

But Florida entered that game in danger of becoming the fifth team in NHL history to lose a postseason best-of-7 series after building a 3-0 lead, joining the 1942 Detroit Red Wings, 1975 Pittsburgh Penguins, 2010 Boston Bruins and 2014 San Jose Sharks. It speaks to the Panthers’ mental and physical toughness that they didn’t, traits forward Matthew Tkachuk said should help this time around.

“Our game is built on wearing teams down over the course of a seven-game series, over the course of a game,” Tkachuk said Sunday morning. “It might not show in the first five minutes, but hopefully it shows in an overtime or late in the third.

“Our game is built for a Game 7. We’ve done six games of hopefully hard work and physicality that’ll pay off tonight.”

When it comes to Game 7s, here are some relevant facts, courtesy of NHL Stats:

-- The team that scores first is 150-50 (.750) in the 200 all-time (0-2 this season)

-- Home teams own a 118-82 (.590) advantage (2-0 this season).

-- 104 of the 200 all-time Game 7s (52 percent) have been decided by a one-goal margin, including six of the past seven (1 of 2 this season)

-- There have been 36 shutouts, 24 by the home team