Samoskevich soaking up Stanley Cup Playoffs learning experience with Panthers

The Panthers selected Samoskevich No. 24 in the 2021 NHL Draft and he spent two seasons at the University of Michigan.
Samoskevich, 22, did not play in the playoffs for the Panthers during their run to the Stanley Cup championship last year after spending the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.
Yet he was around the team throughout, and stayed in South Florida after most of his Charlotte teammates left near the end of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.
“I have set the bar low this year, just so I can raise it,’’ Samoskevich said. “The couple of games I did play in were super valuable, and the coaching staff is doing a great job of putting on good skates. We’re getting better every day. So, it has been good.”
Geordie Kinnear, Samoskevich’s coach in Charlotte, ran Florida’s taxi squad during last year’s playoff run after Charlotte’s season ended. That included working closely, again, with Samoskevich.
Kinnear has no doubt Samoskevich is making the most of his time right now.
“The buy-in, the commitment, the great teammate he is just shows you what kind of person he is,’’ said Kinnear, whose Checkers open up the 2025 Calder Cup Final in Charlotte on Friday night.
“He watched every one of those playoff games last year, and he is going to be a big part of many more of those for the Panthers moving forward just because of who he is, how hard he works, and how much he loves the game. That’s never going to change. That’s in his DNA.”