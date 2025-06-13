Samoskevich soaking up Stanley Cup Playoffs learning experience with Panthers

Samoskevich’s time in the playoffs, however, turned out to be fleeting.

After playing in the first three games of the Tampa Bay series in the opening round, Samoskevich has only played one other time — more than a month ago in the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

You are not going to see him moping around the team, however.

“A little disappointed at first, but I took a step back and realized how lucky I am to be a part of this group, to be in this locker room,” a sweat-soaked Samoskevich said after another long on-ice session Wednesday afternoon.

“This is so much fun to be around, even if you’re not playing. I have to learn some things, and I think that will be good for me down the road. This is not going to be a bad thing. As much as I would like to be part of this on the ice, it is going to make me better.”

After playing around 13 minutes of Games 1 and 2 of the Lightning series, Samoskevich was limited to 9:52 in Game 3, with Evan Rodrigues moving up to the second line. Since then, except for his appearance in a 4-3 loss in Game 2 against Toronto on May 7, he's been a healthy scratch.

“He had an incredibly important year. He started on the fourth line, but that’s not his skill level, not where we see him,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “He has learned all the hard parts of the game, and some of that is sitting on the bench for blocks of time ... I think he had a wonderful year. What happened to him was, we added players at the Trade Deadline, and that just pushed players down.”