Janmark breaks tie in 3rd, Oilers push Kings to brink with Game 5 win

It is the first time in Oilers history they have won three straight Stanley Cup Playoff games in comeback fashion.

“Hockey is funny, it’s carryover momentum,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “Each game is different, and you don’t necessarily carry over momentum each game. But when you’re feeling good, when you have consistency, start to find chemistry with your linemates, I think you start to be able to play and roll lines over, and everybody feels like they’re contributing. And I thought tonight, like I said, everybody chipped in. … It was probably the best performance, probably this year that we’ve had. And I guess, having said that, it was only a 2-1 game (before an empty-net goal), so it takes everybody.”

Janmark put Edmonton ahead 2-1 on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle off the rebound of Viktor Arvidsson’s shot from the top of right circle.

It was Janmark’s second goal of the series after he scored just twice in 80 games in the regular season.

“These are kind of like what keeps you going,” Janmark said. “I kind of had a funny feeling when game 70 hit and I only had one or two goals, I knew I wasn’t going to have a career year. So kind of had a feeling that they might show up here in the playoffs.”