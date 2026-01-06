2026 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned

Sweden won the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 4-2 victory against Czechia in the gold medal game at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.
It was the third time Sweden has won the tournament, and second in the past 45 years (1981, 2012).
Czechia forward Vojtech Cihar, selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 59) of the 2025 NHL Draft, received the Murray Costello most valuable player award. He led Czechia with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in seven games.
The WJC Media All-Star Team included Sweden goalie Love Harenstam (St. Louis Blues), Canada defenseman Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames), Czechia defenseman Tomas Galvas (2026 NHL Draft eligible), Canada forward Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens), Sweden forward Anton Frondell (Chicago Blackhawks) and Cihar.
Here are 10 things learned from the tournament: