2026 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned

Sweden ends gold drought; McKenna impresses; Galvas strengthens 2026 NHL Draft stock

sweden-mckenna-wjc

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Sweden won the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 4-2 victory against Czechia in the gold medal game at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.

It was the third time Sweden has won the tournament, and second in the past 45 years (1981, 2012).

Czechia forward Vojtech Cihar, selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 59) of the 2025 NHL Draft, received the Murray Costello most valuable player award. He led Czechia with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in seven games.

The WJC Media All-Star Team included Sweden goalie Love Harenstam (St. Louis Blues), Canada defenseman Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames), Czechia defenseman Tomas Galvas (2026 NHL Draft eligible), Canada forward Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens), Sweden forward Anton Frondell (Chicago Blackhawks) and Cihar.

Here are 10 things learned from the tournament:

How 'Swede' it is

The wait is over for Sweden, which celebrated a gold medal-winning victory after falling short in its last four championship matches at World Juniors (2013, 2014, 2018, 2024).

Sweden outscored opponents 34-16 in seven straight wins.

"We played for the crowns" Sweden captain Jack Berglund (Philadelphia Flyers) said. "There was no single-handed here. Everyone stepped up when it matters. I think everyone got better at the playoffs and we are so much better than Czechia. This is such a special group. It's a brotherhood. I'm proud of everyone."

The Swedes improved to 2-7 in gold medal games since the IIHF's 1996 adoption of World Juniors playoff system. The country also has won 12 silver medals, the most of any nation dating back to the tournament's inception (1977).

"It's special," Sweden defenseman Sascha Boumedienne (Winnipeg Jets) said. "This is a tournament everyone's been watching since they were really small. It's the third time we've done it. And being a part of this group who did it is unreal."

sweden-trophy-wjc

© David Berding/Getty Images

Canada wins bronze

Canada ended its medal drought in decisive fashion with a 6-3 victory against Finland in the bronze medal game on Monday. The country was coming off back-to-back fifth-place finishes.

Canada, which has won a record 20 tournament championships, has lost to Czechia the past three years in the playoff round. It lost 6-4 in the semifinal round on Sunday.

Canada captain Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers) led the tournament with six goals, and Hage led all skaters with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists).

Parekh had an assist to give him 13 points (five goals, eight assists), setting a record for most points by a Canada defenseman at the World Juniors. The previous mark of 12 was set by Alex Pietrangelo (2010) and Bryan McCabe (1995). Parekh's total was one shy of the tournament record set by Sweden's Peter Andersson in 1985 (14 points; four goals, 10 assists).

"It's bittersweet (to set the record) because at the end of the day you want to win," Parekh said. "We had a great group of guys in the room, we had a lot of fun, but we're leaving (Minnesota) with something."

can-bronze-wjc

© Getty Images

Grading McKenna

There was no denying the drive and creativity of Canada left wing Gavin McKenna whenever the puck was on his stick.

He had a point in every game for his country, finishing with the most points (14; four goals, 10 assists) among all NHL Draft-eligible players in the tournament while averaging 17:11 of ice time in seven games.

"I think I found my compete level this tournament," McKenna said. "People have talked about my compete levels and I thought here I started to compete and I want to bring that back to Penn State and find ways to get to the dirty areas."

McKenna had a goal and three assists in the bronze medal game against Finland.

"I think what we're seeing is that when he plays against kids his own age, even in the best tournament in the world, he has the puck a bit more often and when he does that, he's the best in the world," TSN hockey and World Juniors analyst Mike Johnson said. "What he has to continue to work at is getting his body in a place that allows him to have the puck more often, where he can do the things that only he can do and I think that's what's going on at Penn State."

Making an impression

Galvas certainly put himself on the radar after being passed over in the NHL Draft the past two years.

"Lane Hutson is my favorite NHL player," Galvas (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) said of the Montreal Canadiens defenseman. "I like his movement and skating. I want to be similar as Hutson. I really like what he does."

Galvas had nine points (three goals, six assists) with a plus-7 rating in seven games for Czechia, earning his third straight medal at the tournament. The 19-year-old has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) with a plus-9 rating in 19 games with Liberec in Czechia's top division this season.

"I have no idea (why he hasn't been drafted)," Czechia coach Patrik Augusta said. "It's probably better to ask the NHL teams. I wasn't surprised the first year (2023) because his size was always a question, but last year I thought somebody was going to take him in the later rounds and give him a chance. He doesn't speak English very well so that may be something against him, but he is a great player.

"He has nerves; goes out there and plays the same every night. Doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low. His second effort is phenomenal."

Heroic Hutson

Cole Hutson, chosen in the second round (No. 43) by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft, did all he could for the United States but, by his standards, didn't do enough.

"I don't have a gold medal around my neck," Hutson said when asked if he felt he came up short.

The 19-year-old defenseman missed two games in the tournament with an undisclosed injury after getting hit by the puck in the back of the neck and stretchered off the ice on Dec. 27. He returned to the lineup against Finland in the quarterfinal round and had two points (one goal, one assist) in a 4-3 overtime loss.

"I'm obviously sad but still super happy for the opportunity," Hutson said. "I got to spend Christmas with some of my best friends in the world. So I couldn't be more thankful; just disappointed we didn't come out with the gold medal."

Hutson became the career leader in points by a U.S. defenseman (15 points in 10 games) at World Juniors, passing Erik Johnson (14 points; 2006-07), and also the career leader in assists by a U.S. defenseman at the tournament, passing Ryan Suter (10 assists; 2003-05).

"He's now the all-time leading scorer for a defenseman in U.S. history at World Juniors ... what a loss that was for us," said U.S. coach Bob Motzko, who also missed forwards Max Plante (undisclosed) the last two games and Trevor Connelly (lower body) the entire tournament. "Injuries are just the worst part of sports."

Like father, like son

Sweden goalie Herman Liv dedicated his first World Juniors victory to the memory of his father, Stefan Liv.

Liv never got to play in front of his father. He was 5 years old when Stefan was one of 44 victims when the plane carrying his Lokomotiv Yaroslavl team in the Kontinental Hockey League crashed shortly after takeoff Sept. 7, 2011.

"I know how much Dad meant for people and for me, and to live up to him is my goal," Herman said. "I want to be the same person he was; he cared about people. In the net, I just want to be myself."

Liv, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, turned in a 16-save performance in an 8-1 win against Germany in the preliminary round on Dec. 29. The 19-year-old, who plays for Almtuna in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, was called upon to make a few big saves with Sweden holding a 2-1 lead and Germany on a 5-on-3 power play for 49 seconds early in the second period.

"He won some big games for the team," Sweden coach Magnus Havelid said. "He's such a positive guy, very steady. As a goalie, you can really trust him and my players want to play in front of him."

Herman has seen some video of his father, who was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round (No. 102) of the 2000 NHL Draft, and played professionally for 12 seasons, mostly in Sweden. Stefan made Sweden's roster for the Olympics twice (2006, 2010) and the IIHF World Championship six times, but he never played in the World Juniors.

"I think we have the same ability to win games and step up when it's most important," Herman said. "I know he was really good at that, and I think I have a bit of that."

herman-liv-wjc-sweden

© Mike Morreale

Global goodness

Fun and fabulous is how TSN director of scouting and former NHL general manager Craig Button described the overall competitiveness of teams participating in the tournament this season.

The big four of Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States each had their hands full at some point against either Switzerland, Latvia, Slovakia and, of course, gold-medalist Czechia.

"The NHL continuously talks about trying to grow the game internationally so I think it's a great example of how the tournament and how international hockey can give players an idea of, 'Hey, I have an opportunity here.'" Button said. "They see players playing in the NHL from different countries. Leon Draisaitl is an idol in Germany. Roman Josi is an idol in Switzerland. But also when you watch Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia and Latvia, they get good coaching. The kids get an opportunity to play. They're developing.

"Switzerland national team coach Patrick Fischer, and (Slovakia national team general manager) Miroslav Satan are doing the work in the programs to help. It's not just about when you get to this tournament or the men's tournament or the Olympics, but what are you doing when these players are 14, 15, 16 years old? Czechia is doing a good job, and I think that translates now to real good competitiveness. Good coaching gives you a good sense of how to play together as a team, and that's what we're seeing. You're getting players that are good athletes, and if you get good athletes playing hockey, you're going to get good hockey players."

Rising stock

Three players who may have boosted their 2026 NHL Draft stock with solid performances at World Juniors were Sweden center Viggo Bjorck, Slovakia center Tomas Chrenko and Switzerland right wing Lars Steiner.

Bjorck (5-9, 177), an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's November players to watch list, centered Sweden's most productive line with left wing Ivar Stenberg (A rated forward) and right wing Eddie Genborg (Detroit Red Wings). He plays bigger than his stature, finishing with seven points (three goals, four assists) while earning 20:21 of ice time on a team that had 15 NHL-drafted skaters. He was stopped on four breakaway attempts in an eventual 4-3 shootout win against rival Sweden in the semifinals.

Chrenko (5-11, 172), a C rated skater on Central Scouting's PTW, was the center on Slovakia's second line. He had a natural hat trick in a 4-1 win against Germany and two goals and an assist in a 6-5 loss against the United States. He was named one of the top three players for his country after leading them in goals (five) and points (eight) while averaging 17:21 of ice time in five games.

Steiner (5-9, 175), a B rated skater, played a significant role on Switzerland's second line, scoring four points (one goal, three assists) and earning 18:15 of ice time. The 18-year-old was consistently hard to play against and not afraid to go to the trenches. He has a good shot and makes smart decisions.

Draft evaluations

There were plenty of 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players in the spotlight who maintained their high draft status.

In addition to McKenna, Sweden forwards Bjorck and Ivar Stenberg, each an A rated skater on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, impressed. Stenberg had 10 points (four goals, six assists).

Latvia defenseman Alberts Smits (five points; one goal, four assists; 23:40 average ice time), Czechia left wing Adam Novotny (three assists; 17:44), U.S. defenseman Chase Reid (four points; two goals; 20:06) were solid. Defenseman Keaton Verhoeff (four assists; 11:10) had some great moments as the second-youngest player on Canada's roster.

2027 WJC setup

The 2027 IIHF WJC will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, home of the Oilers, and Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026.

Edmonton last hosted the World Juniors in August 2022, which was rescheduled from its original winter slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic when Canada won gold, Finland took silver and Sweden won bronze.

Germany defeated Denmark 8-4 in the relegation round and will return to the 2027 WJC. Denmark will play in the 2027 WJC Division I, Group A tournament. Norway, which won the Division IA in December, will replace Denmark in the top tournament.

Here are the potential groupings:

Group A (Marchant Crane Centrium): Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, United States

Group B (Rogers Place): Czechia, Canada, Switzerland, Latvia, Norway

Related Content

2026 World Junior Championship: 5 breakout players

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden wins gold medal for 1st time since 2012

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Canada, reaches final

Switzerland World Junior team honors victims of ski resort fire

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. falls to Finland in OT

McKenna living up to expectations with Canada at World Junior Championship

Hutson likely to play for U.S. in World Junior quarterfinals

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats U.S., stays perfect

World Junior Championship roundup: Latvia tops Denmark, clinches berth in quarterfinals

World Junior Championship roundup: McKenna has hat trick, Canada cruises

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden rallies past Switzerland

Eiserman made sure to be 'by his side' during Hutson's scary injury

Parekh of Flames heating up for Canada at World Junior Championship

Zellers 'doing the right things' for United States at World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects heading to World Junior Championships

Predators, Mammoth each have NHL-high 7 prospects at 2026 World Junior Championship

Latest News

Kuzmenko has 2 points, Kings hold off Wild

2026 World Junior Championship: 5 breakout players

Grubauer stops 41, Kraken pull away from Flames to extend point streak to 8

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden wins gold medal for 1st time since 2012

Chara talks new role with Bruins, marathon training in Q&A with NHL.com

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders choice for Calder as top rookie