Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders choice for Calder as top rookie

To mark the halfway point of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

It's incredible to think Matthew Schaefer at age 18 isn't just a strong contender for the Calder Trophy given to the top rookie in the NHL but was also considered a possible candidate for Team Canada's entry at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been that transformative a defenseman for the New York Islanders. He leads all first-year players at his position in goals (12), points (28), power-play points (13), shots on goal (113), penalties drawn (24), blocked shots (58) and average ice time (23:50) in 42 games.

He's given Islanders fans reason to stand up and cheer and believe in a promising future.

"The thing young kids should watch with Matthew is his swagger and how confident he is on the ice," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "For an 18-year-old, playing with guys who have so much experience, to see that swagger, the way he moves, that's what you want from any young player. You want to see them go and have fun with their friends, but to have that trust in themselves that they could do it."

Equally impressive is Schaefer's maturity off the ice. He's NHL.com's favorite for the Calder Trophy at the halfway point of the season after receiving 78 voting points (15 for first place) from a 16-person panel. He'll look to continue his stellar play when the Islanders host the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt was second in voting with 50 points. Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke finished third (47).

Schaefer became the youngest defenseman (18 years, 116 days) in NHL history to reach 25 points and required the fourth-fewest games by an 18-year-old at his position to reach the milestone with an assist in a 3-2 shootout win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 30. He became the youngest defenseman (18 years, 118 days) to score 10 goals, passing the mark set by Phil Housley (18 years, 320 days on Jan. 23, 1983). He also passed Scott Stevens (24 points in 75 games, 1982-83) for the ninth-most points in a single season by an 18-year-old defenseman, a list topped by Housley (57 points in 66 games, 1982-83).

"Matthew Schaefer is a brilliant young player and he's only going to get better," TSN hockey analyst Craig Button said. "And guess what? He's even more of a phenomenal person. He's got confidence without being arrogant. He's got the respect of his teammates because he earns it by the way he carries himself.

"For the New York Islanders and for the NHL to have this young man, along with Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) and Connor Bedard (Blackhawks), as this next wave of players coming in here to captivate you on the ice and with their personalities, I think it's just absolutely wonderful."

On Saturday, Schaefer scored in overtime in his first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, his favorite team that he watched growing up in Hamilton, Ontario. The OT goal was his third game-winner of the season, tying Denis Potvin for the most by an Islanders rookie defenseman.

Wallstedt, chosen No. 20 in the 2021 NHL Draft, is 11-2-4 with a 2.30 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and NHL-leading four shutouts in 17 games (all starts) for the Wild. He was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for November after going 6-0-0 with a League-best 1.14 GAA, .967 save percentage and three shutouts in six games.

"I think when I'm calm, that's the key," Wallstedt said. "As soon as I start to look like I'm out of place and I'm everywhere, that's not a good sign usually. It comes with the confidence, I'm confident right now, I know the way we as a team and myself has been playing has been successful and that makes me calm, I guess."

Sennecke, chosen No. 3 in the 2024 NHL Draft, has been a workhorse since making his NHL debut this season. He ranks second among first-year forwards with 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) and is tied for first with 26 even-strength points (12 goals, 14 assists). He led rookie forwards in November in average ice time (16:16, minimum 15 games) and had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 15 games.

"I think he's got a really good demeanor," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's brash in the way he plays, because he's not afraid to try things. We got to find that balance, knowing that some of that stuff is effective in major-junior but you're against men now. He's very coachable and think he has pretty good understanding of the game and where to be. I think he might be deceiving because his instincts are on the right track."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Matthew Schaefer, Islanders, 78 points (15 first-place votes); Jesper Wallstedt, Wild, 50; Beckett Sennecke, Ducks, 47; Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens, 41 (one first-place vote); Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks, 6; Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens, 5; Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals, 4; Zeev Buium, Vancouver Canucks, 4; Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes, 3; Jakub Dobes, Canadiens, 1; Emmitt Finnie, Detroit Red Wings, 1