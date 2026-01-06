Grubauer stops 41, Kraken pull away from Flames to extend point streak to 8

Adam Klapka scored for the Flames (18-20-4), who have lost two in a row after winning their previous three. Dustin Wolf made 23 saves.

“I thought for two periods we did some good things, and I thought after they scored their second goal in the third, we lost a lot of momentum at that point,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said.

Klapka gave the Flames a 1-0 lead off the rush at 6:33 of the first period after Ryan Lomberg’s shot from the left circle hit Grubauer’s left pad and floated to Klapka, who was skating in from the slot. Klapka batted the puck out of the air and under Grubauer’s glove.

“I thought the first two [periods], we had some looks and created a lot of chances,” Calgary forward Mikael Backlund said. “At times we were too stubborn, turned pucks over at the blue line, giving them some odd-man chances and some energy.”

Jacob Melanson tied it 1-1 at 2:17 of the second period with his first NHL goal. Ryan Winterton got his own rebound at the bottom of the right circle and sent a cross-crease pass backdoor to Melanson, who one-timed it into an open net behind Wolf.

"Getting that first goal is unreal, and it's cool that it came from ‘Wints,’ so it means a lot,” Melanson said of his fellow 2021 NHL Draft selection and former teammate with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League. “We're on the hunt, on the forecheck, and we reloaded well, and good things are going to come from us doing the right thing. So, I mean, we had a good reload, and ‘Winnie' found me backdoor, which was nice to see.”

Seattle then scored four straight goals in the third period.

Wright gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead at 1:57 off a 2-on-1 rush, hustling to the top of the crease and redirecting Ben Meyers’ saucer pass under Wolf’s right arm.

“[Meyers] had some open ice there, and I saw the ‘D’ step up a little bit, so I thought I could find some room behind him,” Wright said. “And, I mean, he made an unbelievable pass.”