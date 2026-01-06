Kuzmenko has 2 points, Kings hold off Wild

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings (18-14-9), who swept the two-game set against the Wild following a 5-4 shootout win here on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves, and Brian Dumoulin had two assists.

Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar did not return after sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period, and forward Joel Armia left with an upper-body injury following a collision with Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes midway through the second period.

Jared Spurgeon had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild (25-11-8), who had their six-game point streak end (3-0-3). Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves.

Foegele put Los Angeles up 1-0 at 15:34 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from the blue line set up by Dumoulin.

Fiala made it 2-0 at 17:52. He left a drop pass for Kuzmenko at the blue line and skated to the left post, where he outmuscled Matt Kiersted and tapped in a return pass into the open net.

Spurgeon cut it to 2-1 at 5:55 of the third period when his one-timer from above the left circle redirected off Foegele’s stick and went in over Kuemper’s glove.

Kuzmenko responded with an individual effort for the Kings to make it 3-1 at 9:20. After holding onto the puck along the left boards, Kuzmenko cut around Danila Yurov, skated across the crease and tucked a shot in past Gustavsson's left pad.

Wild forward Marcus Johansson left after sustaining a cut to the face at 13:03, which resulted in a double minor for high-sticking on Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson.

Hartman cut it to 3-2 during the ensuing power play at 15:21, chipping in Spurgeon’s centering pass.Kempe scored an empty-net goal at 18:21 for the 4-2 final.