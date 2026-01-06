2026 World Junior Championship: 5 breakout players

Canadiens prospect Hage of Canada, Blackhawks’ Frondell of Sweden among standouts

hage-frondell-wjc

© Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Michael Hage had a spot with Canada for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in his sights going back to last year, when he watched the tournament from home.

"You're still rooting for guys because it's a lot of people I've known growing up," the Montreal Canadiens forward prospect said. "It is tough when obviously Hockey Canada has to make decisions that they feel is best for the team, and they did. But I'm just happy to have this opportunity this year."

Hage certainly made the most of that opportunity, leading the tournament with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in seven games to help Canada win the bronze medal, and he earned a spot on the tournament all-star team. It's the second-most assists by a Canada player at the World Juniors, behind Connor Bedard's 14 at the 2023 WJC.

That included four assists in a 6-3 win against Finland in the third-place game Monday.

"I try to be someone who steps up in big tournaments and big moments," Hage said.

They were big moments he arguably could have been part of last year. He had 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 15 games as a freshman at the University of Michigan when he was passed over for the 2025 WJC.

"It's just more like me wanting to win so bad," Hage said. "I think everyone just elevates the level that they're playing at. And I feel like that's kind of what I feel like I'm doing. I just feel like ever since my first year of juniors, when I got hurt (a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the 2022-23 season), I just wanted to kind of prove a lot of people wrong, and kind of show that I can get better and better every single year."

He got better every step along the way to the 2026 World Juniors, starting with a standout performance at the World Junior Summer Showcase in July, followed by a strong start to his sophomore season at Michigan, where he has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 20 games.

"He's an exceptional player," Canada assistant coach Brad Lauer said. "Obviously his shot is exceptional. I can't compare to last year, what that was, but from what we're getting from him now, he's very driven right now to be successful, to have success, and he's doing the things the right way.

"You need drivers, and he's definitely leaned on to be one of them. He's accepted that role."

Hage drove Canada all tournament, centering the top line which for most of the tournament featured Gavin McKenna (2026 draft eligible) and Brady Martin (Nashville Predators).

In their tournament opener he had a goal and two assists, with his backhand pass out of the corner through two defenders to defenseman Ethan MacKenzie (2026 draft eligible) setting up what became the game-winning goal in Canada's 7-5 victory against Czechia.

Then one day later he scored on a one-timer in overtime in a 2-1 victory against Latvia.

Hage's success was no surprise to those who know him best.

"He's an unbelievable player," said Canada goalie Jack Ivankovic (Nashville Predators), who plays with Hage at Michigan. "You see him at [Michigan], he takes over games there, he takes over games here. I think for him, it's probably a little easier to play here. But, I mean, he's the same guy."

The Canadiens, who selected Hage in the first round (No. 21) of the 2024 NHL Draft, enjoyed what they saw.

"He's just very dynamic," Montreal general manager Kent Hughes said. "He got some deception to his game and his skating is exceptional, and his playmaking. ... To be able to see him play the best young players in the world, and know what those top guys in this tournament usually end up doing, it's very helpful."

Hage was one of several players to have memorable tournaments. Here are five others (listed in alphabetical order):

Anton Frondell, C, Sweden (Chicago Blackhawks) -- Frondell helped Sweden win the gold medal by scoring five goals, tied for second among all players. He was named the tournament's best forward and was voted a spot on the tournament all-star team.

But his most important goal didn't count in that total. In the eighth round of the shootout against Finland in the semifinals, on his third attempt, he beat goalie Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings) between his pads to send Sweden to the championship game.

"I blacked out," Frondell said after the game. "It was an amazing feeling."

That was only one example of Frondell's clutch play. He scored the game's first goal three times in Sweden's seven games, and had an assist on the game-opening goal by Linus Eriksson (Florida Panthers) in the semifinals.

"He's been really good," Sweden coach Magnus Havelid said. "He's a leader for us on ice, off ice. He's a very good person, I think. And he can score goals. He likes those (spotlight) moments. So he's a very important player."

Adam Jiricek, D, Czechia (St. Louis Blues) -- Jiricek had arguably the most dazzling goal of the tournament, going between his legs to score in overtime against Finland during the preliminary round.

"Just gold hands," Czechia coach Patrik Augusta said.

The 19-year-old also scored the game-winning goal against Switzerland in the quarterfinals. He finished with five goals, tied for second among all players and a single-tournament record for a Czechia defenseman. He was named the tournament's best defenseman and earned a spot on the WJC all-star team.

Scoring is nothing new for Jiricek, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 25 games with Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League.

"I scored a couple goals in the OHL this season too, so I feel confident in it," Jiricek said. "I'm trying to shoot and hopefully it's going to find the net. ... I try and do my best on both sides of the game. That's my role, to be playing PK, PP, 5-on-5, D-zone, O-zone. So that's my role, be a two-way defenseman and be my best on both sides."

Gavin McKenna, LW, Canada (2026 NHL Draft eligible) -- McKenna appears to have answered any lingering questions about his standing as the projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 draft.

The 18-year-old finished second at the tournament with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games, including a goal and three assists in a 6-3 win against Finland in the third-place game Monday. He had at least a point in all seven, including the first hat trick by a Canada player since the 2023 WJC, and also showcased his playmaking and dynamic vision.

That nearly matches the 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) he has in 16 games as a freshman at Penn State.

"I think I found my compete level this tournament," McKenna said. "I think people have talked about my compete levels and such, and I thought here I started to compete, and I want to bring that back to Penn State. College is a hard hockey game, and finding a way to get to the dirty areas and stuff like that. We scored a lot of goals right next to the crease, so trying to bring that back to Penn State will help me."

McKenna's teammates certainly were impressed.

"You see it all tournament long with the things he's doing," Canada captain Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers) said. "I don't think there should be any question that he's the No. 1 pick. He's so skilled with the puck, and he's a tremendous hockey player."

Zayne Parekh, D, Canada (Calgary Flames) -- Parekh came to the World Juniors looking for some positivity after a rough start to the season as a 19-year-old NHL rookie.

Consider it mission accomplished. He had a goal and an assist in the third-place game to lead all defensemen with 13 points (five goals, eight assists). It's the most goals by a Canada defenseman at the World Juniors and earned him a spot on the tournament all-star team.

"It's been so much fun," Parekh said. "I wish I could stay here kind of all year, hang out here as long as possible. ... It's just been great for me. I think it's just a refresher. I really needed this. I'm loving every second of it."

His teammates enjoyed having him out there as well.

"He's an awesome guy," Martone said. "He always makes the room smile, laugh. He was awesome. It was great to be with him, and we were lucky to have him. He had a phenomenal tournament."

Will Zellers, LW, United States (Boston Bruins) -- Zellers was the final player added to the U.S. roster for its selection camp, but he ended up making one of the biggest impacts, leading the U.S. in goals (five) and points (eight).

The success came with a simple approach.

"I think it's just hanging around that net. … I mean, if you're not scoring, just go to the net," he said. "You'll find a way to get one off your skate, off your shoulder."

Scoring in big spots is nothing new for the 19-year-old, who has 10 goals in 18 games as a freshman at the University of North Dakota.

"Going into (selection) camp, I wanted to have a chip on my shoulder and prove, not only to the coaches, but mostly myself, that I did belong here and deserve a spot on this roster," Zellers said.

NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale contributed to this report.

