2026 World Junior Championship: 5 breakout players

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Michael Hage had a spot with Canada for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in his sights going back to last year, when he watched the tournament from home.

"You're still rooting for guys because it's a lot of people I've known growing up," the Montreal Canadiens forward prospect said. "It is tough when obviously Hockey Canada has to make decisions that they feel is best for the team, and they did. But I'm just happy to have this opportunity this year."

Hage certainly made the most of that opportunity, leading the tournament with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in seven games to help Canada win the bronze medal, and he earned a spot on the tournament all-star team. It's the second-most assists by a Canada player at the World Juniors, behind Connor Bedard's 14 at the 2023 WJC.

That included four assists in a 6-3 win against Finland in the third-place game Monday.

"I try to be someone who steps up in big tournaments and big moments," Hage said.

They were big moments he arguably could have been part of last year. He had 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 15 games as a freshman at the University of Michigan when he was passed over for the 2025 WJC.

"It's just more like me wanting to win so bad," Hage said. "I think everyone just elevates the level that they're playing at. And I feel like that's kind of what I feel like I'm doing. I just feel like ever since my first year of juniors, when I got hurt (a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the 2022-23 season), I just wanted to kind of prove a lot of people wrong, and kind of show that I can get better and better every single year."

He got better every step along the way to the 2026 World Juniors, starting with a standout performance at the World Junior Summer Showcase in July, followed by a strong start to his sophomore season at Michigan, where he has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 20 games.

"He's an exceptional player," Canada assistant coach Brad Lauer said. "Obviously his shot is exceptional. I can't compare to last year, what that was, but from what we're getting from him now, he's very driven right now to be successful, to have success, and he's doing the things the right way.

"You need drivers, and he's definitely leaned on to be one of them. He's accepted that role."

Hage drove Canada all tournament, centering the top line which for most of the tournament featured Gavin McKenna (2026 draft eligible) and Brady Martin (Nashville Predators).

In their tournament opener he had a goal and two assists, with his backhand pass out of the corner through two defenders to defenseman Ethan MacKenzie (2026 draft eligible) setting up what became the game-winning goal in Canada's 7-5 victory against Czechia.