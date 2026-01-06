Red Wings score 3 in 1st period, get past Senators

Gibson makes 35 saves for Detroit; Stutzle extends point streak to 13 for Ottawa

Red Wings at Senators | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

John Gibson made 35 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Monday.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for the Red Wings (25-15-4), who had lost two in a row (0-1-1) but are 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

“I don’t know if we made a statement to anybody,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We came in here, I still don’t think we played our best game. I thought they played a real good game, but (we) found a way to win.”

DET@OTT: van Riemsdyk scores goal against Leevi Merilainen

Tim Stutzle had two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games (eight goals, 13 assists) for the Senators (20-16-5), who had won two in a row.

Leevi Merilainen was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period. Hunter Shepard made 10 saves in relief.

“We play that game 10 times we might win it eight or nine times,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “That’s the reality. We try to deal in reality. We try not to look for something that’s not there. Truth is we played a really good hockey game tonight. ... Could have scored five to seven goals tonight.”

Nick Cousins appeared to give the Senators the early lead at 4:06 of the first period after David Perron’s one-timer deflected in off him near the right post. However, McLellan challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

Andrew Copp then put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at 7:06. He scored glove side from the left circle on a breakaway after Tyler Kleven's dump-in attempt hit him in the neutral zone.

Dylan Larkin made it 2-0 on a power play at 13:51. Van Riemsdyk got the rebound of Alex DeBrincat's initial shot in front and passed over to Larkin for a one-timer past the outstretched right pad of Merilainen.

Van Riemsdyk extended the lead to 3-0 at 19:43 on a spinning shot from the right circle.

“I just liked that we just kept playing the whole game,” van Riemsdyk said. “Obviously, maybe not the best start for us, but we got going, I think, after the challenge on the offside. I think we just started to play simple, direct.”

Claude Giroux made it 3-1 at 7:33 of the second period, quickly finishing Fabian Zetterlund’s backhand pass through the crease.

“I feel like it was a weird game,” Giroux said. “We played a pretty good game. If we play like that every night we’re going to win more than we lose, so it’s definitely frustrating.”

Dylan Cozens pulled the Senators to within 3-2 on a power play at 14:10. He got to the rebound of Jake Sanderson's shot in the slot and beat Gibson five-hole.

Lucas Raymond responded at 15:42 to make it 4-2. He poked the puck away from Cozens along the left boards, took a short pass from J.T. Compher, then toe-dragged Thomas Chabot before scoring under Shepard's glove.

DET@OTT: Raymond uses a nice toe-drag to make it 4-2 in 3rd

Brady Tkachuk cut it to 4-3 at 6:55 of the third period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Stutzle at the right post.

However, Michael Rasmussen scored a short-handed goal on a 2-on-1 rush to push the lead to 5-3 at 12:53.

“I just think it was a resilient game,” Rasmussen said. “Everybody lifted each other up on the bench. Got the win.”

Shane Pinto looked to make it 5-4 just 23 seconds later at 13:16, but the officials ruled that Ridly Greig interfered with Gibson on the play. Green challenged the goaltender interference ruling, but the call stood after a video review.

“We battled really hard,” Stutzle said. “We had a pretty good game as a whole group. I think we were by far the better team tonight.”

NOTES: Stutzle’s point streak is tied for the fourth-longest in Senators history. Dany Heatley holds the record at 22 games (Oct. 5-Nov. 29, 2005). ... The Red Wings were outshot 38-20 after being outshot by the Pittsburgh Penguins 31-12 in a 4-1 loss on Saturday. ... Detroit is 11-1-0 when leading after the first period.

Latest News

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders choice for Calder as top rookie

Chara talks new role with Bruins, marathon training in Q&A with NHL.com

Jones out ‘couple of weeks’ for Panthers, could return before Olympic break

Durzi scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Rangers

Sourdif scores 1st NHL hat trick, gets 5 points to help Capitals top Ducks

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden wins gold medal for 1st time since 2012

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Shesterkin leaves Rangers game against Mammoth with lower-body injury

Dvorak signs 5-year, $25.75 million contract with Flyers

NHL-leading Avalanche, red-hot Lightning brace for midseason showdown

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL Status Report: Wilson day to day for Capitals, out against Ducks

Jets frustrated with results after winning Presidents' Trophy last season

Star Wears: Kraken award ‘F1’ helmet to player of game

Pulford, 4-time Stanley Cup champion with Maple Leafs, dies at 89

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Branch dies at 77; was longtime OHL commissioner, CHL president 