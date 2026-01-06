Red Wings score 3 in 1st period, get past Senators

Tim Stutzle had two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games (eight goals, 13 assists) for the Senators (20-16-5), who had won two in a row.

Leevi Merilainen was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period. Hunter Shepard made 10 saves in relief.

“We play that game 10 times we might win it eight or nine times,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “That’s the reality. We try to deal in reality. We try not to look for something that’s not there. Truth is we played a really good hockey game tonight. ... Could have scored five to seven goals tonight.”

Nick Cousins appeared to give the Senators the early lead at 4:06 of the first period after David Perron’s one-timer deflected in off him near the right post. However, McLellan challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

Andrew Copp then put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at 7:06. He scored glove side from the left circle on a breakaway after Tyler Kleven's dump-in attempt hit him in the neutral zone.

Dylan Larkin made it 2-0 on a power play at 13:51. Van Riemsdyk got the rebound of Alex DeBrincat's initial shot in front and passed over to Larkin for a one-timer past the outstretched right pad of Merilainen.

Van Riemsdyk extended the lead to 3-0 at 19:43 on a spinning shot from the right circle.

“I just liked that we just kept playing the whole game,” van Riemsdyk said. “Obviously, maybe not the best start for us, but we got going, I think, after the challenge on the offside. I think we just started to play simple, direct.”

Claude Giroux made it 3-1 at 7:33 of the second period, quickly finishing Fabian Zetterlund’s backhand pass through the crease.

“I feel like it was a weird game,” Giroux said. “We played a pretty good game. If we play like that every night we’re going to win more than we lose, so it’s definitely frustrating.”

Dylan Cozens pulled the Senators to within 3-2 on a power play at 14:10. He got to the rebound of Jake Sanderson's shot in the slot and beat Gibson five-hole.

Lucas Raymond responded at 15:42 to make it 4-2. He poked the puck away from Cozens along the left boards, took a short pass from J.T. Compher, then toe-dragged Thomas Chabot before scoring under Shepard's glove.