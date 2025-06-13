Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live blog, Oilers at Panthers

Sights, sounds, highlights from Amerant Bank Arena

By NHL.com
Welcome to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is inside Amerant Bank Arena to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights in the Stanley Cup Final live blog.

9:02 p.m. ET

The first period is over and the Panthers have a 3-0 lead.

Never in their wildest dreams (Taylor Swift reference) could they envisioned a better start to Game 4.

The Oilers again are taking careless penalties. The Panthers are clicking on the power play. Sergei Bobrovsky is stopping everything that comes his way. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been quiet and the fans are really, really loud.

Oh, and did we mention Taylor Swift it here.

I would look for Calvin Pickard to start the second period for Edmonton, just to change things up.

The Oilers need some sort of spark. They are in danger of getting run out of this building, which has become a house of horrors.

8:57 p.m. ET

Matthew Tkachuk has joined the Stanley Cup Final party, scoring his second power-play goal of the first period and it's 2-0 Panthers.

It's been a disastrous period for the Oilers. They have taken three bad penalties, have allowed two power-play goals and are getting thoroughly outplayed.

The Panthers went back on the power play when Mattias Ekholm took a high stick against Brad Marchand. It's another obvious and carless penalty for the Oilers.

If the Oilers don't get back in this game or the series, it could be another cruel summer for Edmonton fans (that's a Taylor Swift reference, by the way).

EDM@FLA, SCF Gm4: Tkachuk nets his second PPG of game in opening period

8:49 p.m. ET

The fans here are giving it to Stuart Skinner, but honestly, his teammates aren't giving him much support.

They saddled him with a 5-on-3 kill, which lasted only four seconds when Matthew Tkachuk scored. The Oilers were able to kill off the seconnd penalty, but they haven't done much else. They are being outshot 13-3 with 5:26 left in the first period and quite honestly, are lucky it's only 1-0 at this point.

The Oilers clearly have to stay out of the penalty box or this could be a long night. They need some sort of spark because right now the Panthers are taking it to them and the fans can sense it.

8:44 p.m. ET

The Oilers are self destructing.

Four seconds after Darnell Nurse took a tripping penalty to give the Panthers a two-man advantage, Matthew Tkachuk beat Stuart Skinner high over the shoudler and it's 1-0. And the Panthers are still on the power play.

That's two careless penalties for the Oilers and the Panthers have cashed in.

EDM@FLA, SCF Gm4: Tkachuk puts Panthers on top with PPG in opening period

8:40 p.m. ET

We have our first penalty and it's penalty-box regular Evander Kane heading off.

He got his stick up high on A.J. Greer and he's off to the box for two minutes. Kane took some carless penalties in Game 3 and he just took one there.

If the Panthers can cash in here, the tone of this game and series could shift dramatically.

8:38 p.m. ET

Ok, it's official, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are here. They just showed them on TV.

I wonder what will happen if they show her on the jumbotron. This place might go nuts.

Well, they just showed former Panther Jaromir Jagr on the big screen and the crowd went nuts.

Right now, the biggest star of the game for either team is Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who is keeping his team in the game.

He already have 10 saves and we are just 10 minutes into the game.

EDM@FLA, SCF Gm4: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 4

8:34 p.m. ET

During the few days off, both coaches predicted Game 4 would be a lot like Games 1-2, which means back and forth action, hitting, but not of the antics we saw in a penalty-filled Game 3.

Each team is hitting, but so far nothing dirty or after the whistle. The stakes are took high.

Still, the Panthers have dominated the first 7:25 of the game, outshooting Edmonton 8-1, but Skinner has stood tall.

So the story behind the George Richards coffee machine is he told Panthers GM Bill Zito at some point during the season the coffee up here in the press box was bad. So Zito got a new coffee machine and named it after George.

I'm telling you, George is a celebrity up here. I'm half expecting Taylor Swift to stop by and get a photo with him.

8:25 p.m. ET

Stuart Skinner has already made Kris Knoblauch look like a genius for sticking with him, making a sprawling save on Sam Bennett, who appeared to have an open net.

Second later, Skinner was a wall again, stopping Aleksander Barkov on the doorstep. Skinner, who heard cat calls during the anthems, has come to play, the rest of his team, well, that's another story. The Oilers have already been outshot 5-1 just 2:38 into the game.

EDM@FLA, SCF Gm4: Skinner keeps game scoreless with save on Bennett

8:20 p.m. ET

Puck dropeth.

This after Jason Taylor was the official drum banger. So if you are keeping score at home, we have Jason Taylor and Taylor Swift in the house.

There was a report going around today that the Panthers fans set some sort of Guiness Book of World Records record for decibel level in Game 3. I can believe it, and I can see a new record being set tonight.

George Richards does it all up here in the press box. He just got summoned from his spot becasue the coffee machine the press box -- which is named after him -- was "going haywire."

He is back now. Apparently, someone tried to make a latte and it didn't work out too well. George is back in his seat and the coffee is flowing.

8:13 p.m. ET

We are a few minutes from puck drop, Taylor Swift will be in the house and NHL.com columnist Nick Costonika has named almost every Taylor Swift song in the past 15 minutes.

I know a few, but I have to say I'm not an official Swifty.

Of course, it's because I'm old. I was more thrilled in 2018 when I met Lynda Carter in Washington.

Still, it's really cool that Taylor and Travis are here and just goes to show what a huge game this is.

As we mentioned earlier, the Oilers have some lineup changes tonight with Troy Stecher and Jeff Skinner in and John Klingberg and Viktor Arvidsson out.

There was some question over the past few days about who would start in goal for the Oilers, but it was confirmed this morning that Stuart Skinner would get the call.

A few things to watch tonight.

-- how the game is called. The Oilers have spent the past few days saying how they felt the Panthers didn't get penalized enough in Game 3. So we'll see if the officials call a tight game.

-- who scores first. The Panthers scored less than one minute into Game 3 and never looked back. If they get an early lead again and the Oilers have to chase the game, it could be trouble.

-- How Skinner plays. He wasn't to blame for the 6-1 loss in Game 3, but he wasn't sharp either. Meanwhile, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has been a rock in net.

The players are on the ice. The anther singers are warming up and we are ready for Game 4.

8 p.m. ET

Highly placed sources have confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the house for this crucial Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It's fitting because the Stanley Cup has a blank space for this year's winner and someone is waiting to write their name (that's about the depth of my Taylor Swift knowledge/references).

Of course, the Oilers had another pop icon, Shania Twain, at the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton last year.

Swift or no Swift, this crowd is pumped up for this game. It was already loud in here during warmups and I expect it to get even louder once the puck drops.

Again, the stakes here are huge with the Panthers up 2-1 in the series. A win tonight and they can win the Cup again on Saturday in Edmonton. If the Oilers win, the series is tied and they have the momentum with not much time before Game 5 on Saturday.

7:50 p.m. ET

The hot rumor floating around Amerant Bank Arena is that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be here for the game.

If you have not heard of them, Taylor is a pop singer and Travis is a football player. They are a couple.

Of course, the biggest news tonight is that the goal horn is working, after they had issues with it on Monday for Game 3.

NHL.com Panthers correspondent George Richards hit me with the news when I got to the press box tonight.

Now the question is, how many times will it go off?

If you think the Panthers are going to score a lot tonight, consider this? Since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is 14-1 with a 1.39 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in Games 4-7 of a series.

Some other pregame notes to chew on while we get ready for the game to start.

Panthers forward Sam Bennett can become the first player in 105 years and second in NHL history to score 15 goals in a postseason after never recording a 30-goal regular season entering that playoff run. His 14 are tied with Fernando Pisani (14 in 2006), John Druce (14 in 1990) and Dino Ciccarelli (14 in 1981) for the second-highest total in League history behind Newsy Lalonde (17 in 1919).

Bennett and Panthers forward Brad Marchand can become the fourth and fifth players in the expansion era (since 1967) to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final. The others: Mike Bossy (4 GP in 1982), Steve Payne (4 GP in 1981) and Johnny Bucyk (4 GP in 1970).

Oilers forward Corey Perry’s next goal will see him move into a tie for the second most in a career by a player age 39 or older. Entering play, the only two with more are Mark Recchi (14) and Nicklas Lidstrom (11).

Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 8-16—24 (10 GP) in playoff games after both were held off the score sheet in the previous contest. McDavid has totaled 4-10—14 in those games, including four multi-point outings, while Draisaitl earned 4-6—10 and three contests with multiple points.

And in case you missed it, the Vezina and Hart Trophy were awarded earlier tonight.

And the NHL All-Rookie team was named.

And the NHL First and Second All-Star teams were named.

7:30 p.m. ET

We are less than an hour from puck drop and everyone is champing at the bit.

Due to the start of the Final being moved up, we’ve had two full days off since Game 3 on Monday and the players, fans and the traveling media contingent is ready to get going.

And why not? This is -- to this point -- the biggest game of the Final. The Panthers absolutely crushed the Oilers in Game 3, winning 6-1 while appearing to get under the skin of the Edmonton players – though both teams deny that happened.

If the Panthers can win again tonight, they will be one win from a second straight Cup and will have established their home dominance. If the Oilers win, they even the series with Game 5 back in Edmonton on Saturday – that’s right, just one day off, and it’s a long travel day.

So you can expect about 5 overtimes tonight. (Just kidding).

There was some news this morning with the Oilers making some lineup changes. Check out Derek Van Diest’s story on all the Oilers moves.

And here is Dan Rosen’s preview of Game 4 with the lineups.

And for all your other required pregame reading, check out our Cup Final landing page.

The fans are still outside, enjoying the hot humid weather. We’re inside, trying to avoid the pile of donut holes.

Speaking of treats, in addition to the donut holes provided at the game, the Panthers put out a huge spread of pastries at the morning skates. The cinnamon rolls are bigger than most people’s heads. See photo below.

I’ll be back in a bit once the warmups are over.

