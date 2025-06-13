Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live blog, Oilers at Panthers

8:13 p.m. ET

We are a few minutes from puck drop, Taylor Swift will be in the house and NHL.com columnist Nick Costonika has named almost every Taylor Swift song in the past 15 minutes.

I know a few, but I have to say I'm not an official Swifty.

Of course, it's because I'm old. I was more thrilled in 2018 when I met Lynda Carter in Washington.

Still, it's really cool that Taylor and Travis are here and just goes to show what a huge game this is.

As we mentioned earlier, the Oilers have some lineup changes tonight with Troy Stecher and Jeff Skinner in and John Klingberg and Viktor Arvidsson out.

There was some question over the past few days about who would start in goal for the Oilers, but it was confirmed this morning that Stuart Skinner would get the call.

A few things to watch tonight.

-- how the game is called. The Oilers have spent the past few days saying how they felt the Panthers didn't get penalized enough in Game 3. So we'll see if the officials call a tight game.

-- who scores first. The Panthers scored less than one minute into Game 3 and never looked back. If they get an early lead again and the Oilers have to chase the game, it could be trouble.

-- How Skinner plays. He wasn't to blame for the 6-1 loss in Game 3, but he wasn't sharp either. Meanwhile, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has been a rock in net.

The players are on the ice. The anther singers are warming up and we are ready for Game 4.