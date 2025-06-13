Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live blog, Oilers at Panthers

7:50 p.m. ET
The hot rumor floating around Amerant Bank Arena is that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be here for the game.
If you have not heard of them, Taylor is a pop singer and Travis is a football player. They are a couple.
Of course, the biggest news tonight is that the goal horn is working, after they had issues with it on Monday for Game 3.
NHL.com Panthers correspondent George Richards hit me with the news when I got to the press box tonight.
Now the question is, how many times will it go off?
If you think the Panthers are going to score a lot tonight, consider this? Since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is 14-1 with a 1.39 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in Games 4-7 of a series.
Some other pregame notes to chew on while we get ready for the game to start.
Panthers forward Sam Bennett can become the first player in 105 years and second in NHL history to score 15 goals in a postseason after never recording a 30-goal regular season entering that playoff run. His 14 are tied with Fernando Pisani (14 in 2006), John Druce (14 in 1990) and Dino Ciccarelli (14 in 1981) for the second-highest total in League history behind Newsy Lalonde (17 in 1919).
Bennett and Panthers forward Brad Marchand can become the fourth and fifth players in the expansion era (since 1967) to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final. The others: Mike Bossy (4 GP in 1982), Steve Payne (4 GP in 1981) and Johnny Bucyk (4 GP in 1970).
Oilers forward Corey Perry’s next goal will see him move into a tie for the second most in a career by a player age 39 or older. Entering play, the only two with more are Mark Recchi (14) and Nicklas Lidstrom (11).
Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 8-16—24 (10 GP) in playoff games after both were held off the score sheet in the previous contest. McDavid has totaled 4-10—14 in those games, including four multi-point outings, while Draisaitl earned 4-6—10 and three contests with multiple points.
And in case you missed it, the Vezina and Hart Trophy were awarded earlier tonight.
And the NHL All-Rookie team was named.
And the NHL First and Second All-Star teams were named.