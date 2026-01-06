Durzi scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Rangers

Durzi went to the net and Nick Schmaltz found him at the right post for a tap-in. Schmaltz was in the left face-off circle.

Dylan Guenther and Michael Carcone scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves. The Mammoth (20-20-3) won for the second time in three games.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin left the game with a lower-body injury at 13:00 of the first period. Shesterkin (nine saves) was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he needed help off the ice and down the tunnel toward the dressing room.

Jonathan Quick replaced Shesterkin and made 15 saves.

Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere scored power-play goals, and Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had two assists for the Rangers (20-18-6), who played their first game since defeating the Florida Panthers 5-1 in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Friday.

Lafreniere gave New York a 1-0 lead by scoring a power-play goal from in front of the net at 8:29 of the second period.

The Rangers moved the puck side to side to give Lafreniere room in front. Trocheck moved the puck right to left to Panarin, who quickly moved it to Zibanejad in the right face-off circle. Zibanejad found Lafreniere in front, and he redirected the pass into the net.

Guenther tied it 1-1 by scoring off his own rebound at 12:39, a play started with Panarin's turnover on Utah's blue line.

Ian Cole played the puck out of the Mammoth's defensive zone up to Guenther, who had speed and space down the left side. Quick stopped his initial shot from the left circle, but Guenther followed in for the rebound and put it over Quick's right pad.

Trocheck gave New York a 2-1 lead at 16:36, scoring a 5-on-3 power-play goal with a netfront deflection of Panarin's shot from above the left circle at 16:36 with Alexander Kerfoot (slashing) and Brandon Tanev (tripping) in the penalty box.

Carcone tied it 2-2 at 6:15 of the third period with a strong solo effort. He had his right hand on his stick as he carried the puck and fended off Urho Vaakanainen before pulling it to his forehand in time to stuff in it past Quick.