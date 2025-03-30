McDavid expected to return for Oilers before end of regular season

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is expected to return before the end of the regular season despite not traveling with the Edmonton Oilers for the start of an upcoming four-game road trip, coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday.

McDavid, who is tied with Mitch Marner for fifth in the NHL with 90 points, has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on March 20. Edmonton is 2-2-0 during his absence.

“He might join us later on the trip, but not now,” Knoblauch said. “We know a ballpark point where it’s going to be and it’s not going to be the next game or two. We feel it should be before the regular season ends, so we’re looking at one, two (weeks), at the most three, because that’s what we have left in our season, but he’ll be [back] before the regular season is over.”

McDavid, who has 26 goals and 64 assists in 63 games this season, also missed three games after sustaining an ankle injury in a 6-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28, and was suspended three games for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in a 3-2 loss Jan. 18.

“I think the most important thing is that he is healthy and 100 percent for the playoffs,” Knoblauch said. “To say the regular season is not that important and we’re not playing for anything and putting in time is a little farfetched, we’re not in that position. When he is healthy, we want him joining and want him playing, but we’re not going to push something that might get worse.”

The Oilers (42-26-5) entered Sunday tied with the Los Angeles Kings (40-23-9) for second place in the Pacific Division.

Forward Leon Draisaitl, third in the NHL with 104 points, returned for Edmonton against the Calgary Flames on Saturday after missing the previous four games with an undisclosed injury and scored the tying and winning goals, to go with an assist, in a 3-2 overtime victory. Draisaitl sustained the injury during a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on March 18.

He has 51 goals and 53 assists in 69 games and became the first player to reach 50 goals this season.

The Oilers begin their road trip at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS), then travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and Anaheim Ducks on April 7. Edmonton has nine games remaining in the regular season.

Along with McDavid, Edmonton will start the road trip without goalie Stuart Skinner (head), and defensemen Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (lower body).

Forward Evander Kane (sports hernia, knee) is on long-term injured reserve but is skating with the Oilers and will travel. He is not expected to be activated until the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Forward Trent Frederic (ankle) will also travel on the road trip.

Frederic was acquired by Edmonton from the Boston Bruins as part of a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils on March 6 and has yet to play a game for the Oilers.

“I think every team goes through injuries, some more than others,” Knoblauch said. “Last year, we were very fortunate what we went through was minimal. Right now, this is about as bad as it gets, where you had your two superstars out, possibly your best defenseman and numerous other guys. I think worst-case scenario would be those guys aren’t ready for playoffs and I think we’re very fortunate that none of those guys -- besides Evander -- I think everybody will be with us before the regular season is over.”

McDavid, 28, averages 22:08 of ice time per game and has nine power-play goals for the Oilers this season, second to Draisaitl (15). His minutes are being spread around the rest of the Edmonton forwards.

“I think we have to fill the hole collectively as a group and every guy has to kind of elevate a little bit,” Oilers forward Jeff Skinner said Sunday. “I think for the most part, we’ve done a pretty good job. We have a lot of veteran guys, guys that have been around for a while and know the situation and are ready for the opportunity to contribute as much as we can.”

Edmonton concludes the regular season at the San Jose Sharks on April 16. The Oilers are nine points behind the Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific and would play the Kings in the first round for the fourth consecutive season if the standings remain.

Edmonton advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, losing 2-1 to the Florida Panthers.

“Everyone’s been on teams where guys go down and if guys go down, you need to step up and take advantage of that opportunity they’re given,” Jeff Skinner said. “Obviously we’d like to get [McDavid] back as quick as possible, but in the meantime, we have to work together and step up a little bit.”