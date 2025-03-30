Draisaitl scores twice to pass 50 goals, OT winner lifts Oilers past Flames

Playing in his first game since sitting out the past four with an undisclosed injury, Draisaitl beat Calgary's Dustin Wolf stick side with a wrist shot from the high slot at 2:25 into the extra session.

Darnell Nurse had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for the Oilers (42-26-5), who ended a two-game losing skid. Edmonton is tied for second place in the Pacific Division with the Los Angeles Kings, who have one game in hand

Brayden Pachal had a goal and an assist, and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames (34-26-12), who won four of their previous five. They sit seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Nazem Kadri, whose five-game goal streak (seven goals) came to an end, had two assists, and Wolf made 26 saves.

Playing on Calgary’s top line in place of Connor Zary (lower-body injury), Sharangovich made it 1-0 at 4:32 of the first period, snapping a rebound off a Kadri shot past the right pad of Pickard from in close.

Arvidsson tied it 1-1 at 16:20, taking a cross-ice pass from Draisaitl and sending it past Wolf’s blocker from the left circle.

Pachal put Calgary ahead 2-1 at 7:55 of the third period when he sent a wrist shot past Pickard’s glove from the slot.

Draisaitl tied it 2-2 at 16:48 with a quick release from the right dot under Wolf's blocker to reach the 50-goal mark for the fourth time in his career.