Draisaitl becomes 1st in NHL to score 50 goals this season for Oilers

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl became the first player in the NHL to score 50 goals this season in the Edmonton Oilers' 3-2 overtime win against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Saturday.
Draisaitl brought the puck into the zone down the right side and fired far side past Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf from the bottom of the right circle at 16:48 of the third period for No. 50, tying the game at 2-2.
He added his 51st of the season with the game-winner at 2:25 of overtime, trailing into the zone to take a pass from Jeff Skinner and scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the slot.
It's the fourth time in 11 seasons the 29-year-old forward has gotten at least 50 in a season, tied with Jari Kurri for second in Oilers history behind Wayne Gretzky (eight). He scored 50 goals (55 assists, 105 points) in 2018-19, 55 (55 assists, 110 points) in 2021-22, and 52 (76 assists, 128 points) in 2022-23.
"Yeah, absolutely, it's very special," Draisaitl said before the game Saturday. "I grew up certainly not a goal scorer, I've always been a passer and worked a lot at that part of my game, and for that to shine through still obviously means a lot to me."