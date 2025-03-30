Draisaitl becomes 1st in NHL to score 50 goals this season for Oilers

Draisaitl is third in NHL scoring with 104 points (51 goals, 53 assists) in 69 games. He missed the prior four games with an undisclosed injury sustained in a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on March 18, when his 18-game point streak (14 goals, 13 assists), the longest in the League this season, came to an end.

"It's not easy scoring," said Oilers forward Zach Hyman, who had 54 goals last season. "The hardest part is finding consistency throughout the whole year. If you score 50 and you play 80 [games], that's five every eight games and that's hard to do. It's hard to find that consistency.

"This year it feels like he's scored every game, he's been that consistent and that good for us. I don't even think he has a hat trick this year and I think that speaks with how consistent and how good he's been every single game to be able to do that without many multigoal games."

Draisaitl has nine two-goal games and still looking for his first hat trick of the season. He's scored twice into an empty net; Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars lead the League with eight empty-net goals apiece.

"Imagine if we just got a little better at empty nets," Hyman said. "If you take out the empty-net goals, he's leading in every offensive category."

Draisaitl was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and with captain Connor McDavid, chosen No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft, helped Edmonton advance to Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. He was voted winner of the 2020 Hart Trophy as most valuable player and is a contender again this season.

"His season has been remarkable," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Leon Draisaitl has always been one of the best players in the League. It's been known, it's not a secret, it's not a breakout season this year. For him to be able to score at the rate that he has under so many different circumstances, is impressive."