Nugent-Hopkins finding rhythm, regaining scoring touch for Oilers during playoff push

Forward elevating game with McDavid, Draisaitl sidelined by injury

Nugent Hopkins scoring touch March 26

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has played long enough to know how to get through scoring droughts during an NHL season.

The Edmonton Oilers forward has struggled offensively compared to previous seasons but is beginning to find a familiar rhythm heading toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nugent-Hopkins has points in three of his past four games (four goals, five assists) and hopes to continue the upward trend against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, truTV, MAX).

"Lately it's been going in a little bit more," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Obviously I'm trying to bear down, but I've been trying to keep the same mentality. There are times when you think you're playing well and you're trying to do the right things.

"We talk about that as team and it goes the same way individually -- you stick with it and do the right things long enough, eventually it turns for the good."

Selected by the Oilers with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Nugent-Hopkins is in his 14th season and their longest-tenured player. He is considered one of Edmonton's more reliable forwards on each end of the ice and can play center or left wing.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl jokingly referred to Nugent-Hopkins as coach Kris Knoblauch's favorite during the playoffs last season, so it was surprising to see Nugent-Hopkins get off to a slow start offensively with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in his first 33 games, well off the pace of his 104 points (37 goals, 67 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23.

SEA@EDM: Nugent-Hopkins records his fourth career hat trick in win over Kraken

Last season, Nugent-Hopkins had 67 points (18 goals, 49 assists) in 80 games and 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 25 playoff games to help the Oilers reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

He has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 69 games this season.

"When you get 100 points, things offensively were like no other year and it's not that it's luck, but you need things to go well and you need them to go well consistently," Nugent-Hopkins said. "To me, last year I thought I needed to bear down a little bit, shoot the puck a little bit more, and this year I've had that mindset.

"I've hit some snags throughout, but as long as I can affect the game positively, I'm happy and my teammates understand that I'm trying and we're all working for the same goal here."

Nugent-Hopkins wears lots of hats for the Oilers. Outside of his offense, he is considered one of their better defensive forwards and plays all situations. When the points weren't coming, he focused on other facets of his game.

"I'm fortunate I can touch the game in different aspects," Nugent-Hopkins said, "get out there on the kill on the power (play) and try to impact the game in a positive way, whether defensively or just being steady out there. You can definitely focus on other aspects and dial into the little things.

"Usually when you focus on that and not worry about the results, just kind of stay process-based, that's when things start to turn usually."

Nugent-Hopkins is still valued by his coach. He had a hat trick in a 5-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, the first game without an injured Draisaitl and captain Connor McDavid in the lineup. He scored at even strength, on the power play and short-handed into an empty net.

"Ryan's playing his best hockey of the year right now; a lot more confidence playing in the middle of the ice, making plays," Knoblauch said. "Primarily most of the season, he's been a first-line left-winger, on the first power play, the first penalty killer. He's the first guy over the boards in the last minute whether we're up a goal or down a goal.

"Leon joked last year about him being the coach's favorite, but we certainly appreciate everything Ryan does for our team."

With Draisaitl (undisclosed) and McDavid (lower body) each out for at least another week, the Oilers will be leaning heavily on Nugent-Hopkins. He has taken over the role of No. 1 center with left wing Vasily Podkolzin and right wing Viktor Arvidsson.

"Right now, he is playing his best hockey, and he is playing center, and I don't necessarily think he has to play center to be playing his best," Knoblauch said. "With the timing of this what it is right now, it's easier to get out of a funk or find your game because of the rhythm of the game and the way he plays. You just touch the puck more, you're able to make more plays, you're on the move. It's just a better situation and he's been making the most of it, and also the two wingers he has right now, so collectively those three I've been very happy with."

The Oilers (41-24-5) figured it was only a matter of time before Nugent-Hopkins regained his scoring touch. It has come at an opportune time as they close in on a playoff berth and compete with the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific.

"He stuck to his game, he stuck to his principles and his foundation," Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "He didn't vary off trying to force too much, he kept an even mind and an even head about it. He does so many things on the ice other than produce offensively. He does so much away from the puck, that when the offensive side comes around, it's kind of like a bonus."

