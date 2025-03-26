Nugent-Hopkins finding rhythm, regaining scoring touch for Oilers during playoff push

Last season, Nugent-Hopkins had 67 points (18 goals, 49 assists) in 80 games and 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 25 playoff games to help the Oilers reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

He has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 69 games this season.

"When you get 100 points, things offensively were like no other year and it's not that it's luck, but you need things to go well and you need them to go well consistently," Nugent-Hopkins said. "To me, last year I thought I needed to bear down a little bit, shoot the puck a little bit more, and this year I've had that mindset.

"I've hit some snags throughout, but as long as I can affect the game positively, I'm happy and my teammates understand that I'm trying and we're all working for the same goal here."

Nugent-Hopkins wears lots of hats for the Oilers. Outside of his offense, he is considered one of their better defensive forwards and plays all situations. When the points weren't coming, he focused on other facets of his game.

"I'm fortunate I can touch the game in different aspects," Nugent-Hopkins said, "get out there on the kill on the power (play) and try to impact the game in a positive way, whether defensively or just being steady out there. You can definitely focus on other aspects and dial into the little things.

"Usually when you focus on that and not worry about the results, just kind of stay process-based, that's when things start to turn usually."

Nugent-Hopkins is still valued by his coach. He had a hat trick in a 5-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, the first game without an injured Draisaitl and captain Connor McDavid in the lineup. He scored at even strength, on the power play and short-handed into an empty net.

"Ryan's playing his best hockey of the year right now; a lot more confidence playing in the middle of the ice, making plays," Knoblauch said. "Primarily most of the season, he's been a first-line left-winger, on the first power play, the first penalty killer. He's the first guy over the boards in the last minute whether we're up a goal or down a goal.

"Leon joked last year about him being the coach's favorite, but we certainly appreciate everything Ryan does for our team."

With Draisaitl (undisclosed) and McDavid (lower body) each out for at least another week, the Oilers will be leaning heavily on Nugent-Hopkins. He has taken over the role of No. 1 center with left wing Vasily Podkolzin and right wing Viktor Arvidsson.

"Right now, he is playing his best hockey, and he is playing center, and I don't necessarily think he has to play center to be playing his best," Knoblauch said. "With the timing of this what it is right now, it's easier to get out of a funk or find your game because of the rhythm of the game and the way he plays. You just touch the puck more, you're able to make more plays, you're on the move. It's just a better situation and he's been making the most of it, and also the two wingers he has right now, so collectively those three I've been very happy with."

The Oilers (41-24-5) figured it was only a matter of time before Nugent-Hopkins regained his scoring touch. It has come at an opportune time as they close in on a playoff berth and compete with the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific.

"He stuck to his game, he stuck to his principles and his foundation," Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "He didn't vary off trying to force too much, he kept an even mind and an even head about it. He does so many things on the ice other than produce offensively. He does so much away from the puck, that when the offensive side comes around, it's kind of like a bonus."