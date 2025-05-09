Draisaitl, Oilers recover for OT win against Golden Knights in Game 2

Connor McDavid made a move around Jack Eichel at the blue line, skated in on a 2-on-1, and passed over to Draisaitl, who buried a one-timer past a sprawling Adin Hill.

“When you have elite talent, those game breakers, they just need a moment or an opportunity to make that play. You saw it tonight,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Not too often they're quiet for an entire game and don't show up on the score sheet. Tonight, when we needed them most, they made a heck of a play there.”

Draisaitl's goal came after the Oilers, who had blown a two-goal lead in the third period, failed to convert on a five-minute power play earlier in the extra period after Nicolas Roy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Trent Frederic.

The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 2-0. Game 3 will be in Edmonton on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

“[The 2-0 lead] means nothing if we're not ready to go at home,” McDavid said. “Really, two good efforts here, but it means nothing if we're not ready to roll for Game 3.”