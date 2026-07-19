NHL players take in World Cup Final at Metlife Stadium

Ovechkin, Lundqvist, Zegras, Hughes brothers, enjoy soccer championship in New Jersey

Hockey World Cup

© Nastya Ovechkin / Trevor Zegras Instagram

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Current and former NHL players are kicking it at the World Cup Final at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin, Henrik Lundqvist, Trevor Zegras, and all three Hughes brothers were all seen in attendance at the soccer match between Spain and Argentina.

Ovechkin is in the area this week for Fanatics Fest NYC, held at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

He surprised fans with an appearance on Saturday, taking shots at the Shoot and Score station and lifting a replica Stanley Cup at the DroneCam 360 activation.

Quinn Hughes, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes also made an appearance at Fanatics Fest as well as Lundqvist.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico this year, saw plenty of NHL players at its games since the start of play.

Adam Fantilli, Nazem Kadri, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes have all made appearances at various matches.

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