Washington Capitals

Jordan Kyrou will be out at least one week with an upper-body injury he sustained in the Capitals' 7-5 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Monday that Kyrou will be reevaluated after this week. The forward will miss at least three games, including what would've been his return to face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Kyrou played eight seasons for the Blues before being traded to the Capitals on June 23. ... Defenseman Vincent Desharnais, who is recovering from appendectomy on Oct. 21, was a full participant for the second straight practice, but Carbery wasn't sure yet if he will be ready to return this week. Washington next plays at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday and will host the Florida Panthers on Friday. "We'll see," Carbery said. "I'll talk to (the trainer) after the full practice today and get a better feel for this week, this weekend. I'll know better this afternoon if it's even a possibility for him to play this week."