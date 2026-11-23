Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Panarin to return for Kings against Canadiens
Gustavsson to make season debut for Wild; Carlsson day to day for Ducks; Carcone out 3-4 months for Mammoth
© Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images
Los Angeles Kings
Artemi Panarin will return for the Kings at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, ABTV). The forward has missed three games following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir. He leads Los Angeles with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. "Getting him back, offensively, just adds a much larger dimension to our team, with regard to our power play and his effect on other players as well," Kings coach Peter Laviolette said.
Minnesota Wild
Filip Gustavsson will make his season debut for the Minnesota Wild at the San Jose Sharks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN). The goalie has not played this season after having offseason hip surgery. Gustavsson made 29 saves for Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday in a 4-3 win against San Diego. Gustavsson, who hasn't played since May 5, was 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 games last season but started just one of Minnesota's 11 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
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Anaheim Ducks
Center Leo Carlsson (upper body) is day to day for the Ducks after he left in the second period of a 3-2 loss at the Mammoth on Saturday following a collision along the boards. "Talk about a tough break, that's a tough break. Unfortunate play," coach Joel Quenneville said. Carlsson, who did not practice Sunday, ranks second for Anaheim with 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 24 games. … Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was placed on injured reserve before the game Saturday. The forward played 17:51 in a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday after he missed an 8-6 loss at the St. Louis Blues two nights earlier. Sennecke has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 22 games. Forward Nico Myatovic was recalled from San Diego of the AHL. The Ducks visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday (9:40 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, KONG).
Utah Mammoth
Michael Carcone is out 3-4 months with an upper-body injury, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said Monday. The forward played 9:58 of a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and had an assist in 10 games since returning following a nine-game absence because of a previous upper-body injury. Carcone has three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games this season. ... John Marino is day to day and the Mammoth are unsure if the defenseman will play on the four-game road trip that begins at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN+, Utah16, Mammoth+). He has been sidelined since Oct. 17.
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did not play for the Oilers at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Hyman, a forward who has six points (four goals, two assists) in 14 games, missed the third period of a 7-4 loss at Carolina on Saturday with what Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said was a migraine. Nugent-Hopkins, also a forward, has missed the Oilers' past five games. He's been cleared to return, but Babcock said his plan to wait until the team returns home and faces the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, HBO MAX). Nugent-Hopkins has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Kirill Marchenko (lower body) was upgraded to day to day by the Maple Leafs on Saturday but is expected to miss his 12th straight game when they visit the New York Islanders on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN). Marchenko has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season. ... Forward Aatu Raty was recalled from Toronto of the AHL ahead of practice Sunday and is expected to make his Maple Leafs debut. He had six points (one goal, five assists) in 12 AHL games wince he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 15.
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Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand could return for the Panthers against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI), coach Paul Maurice said after practice Sunday. Barkov, Florida's No. 1 center and captain. injured his knee in its second game this season after missing all of last season because of a knee injury. Marchand (knee), a forward, hasn’t played since Oct. 6. “It’s possible,” Maurice said when asked specifically about Barkov playing Wednesday. “We are going to get through a fairly stiff practice on Tuesday, and then we will have a pretty good idea of where we’re at. They just have to be cleared.” … Maurice said Matthew Tkachuk is playing through an undisclosed injury. The forward will miss some practices but will continue to be in the lineup. Tkachuk leads the Panthers with 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 24 games. After the game Wednesday, Florida visits the Washington Capitals on Friday before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 28.
Washington Capitals
Jordan Kyrou will be out at least one week with an upper-body injury he sustained in the Capitals' 7-5 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Monday that Kyrou will be reevaluated after this week. The forward will miss at least three games, including what would've been his return to face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Kyrou played eight seasons for the Blues before being traded to the Capitals on June 23. ... Defenseman Vincent Desharnais, who is recovering from appendectomy on Oct. 21, was a full participant for the second straight practice, but Carbery wasn't sure yet if he will be ready to return this week. Washington next plays at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday and will host the Florida Panthers on Friday. "We'll see," Carbery said. "I'll talk to (the trainer) after the full practice today and get a better feel for this week, this weekend. I'll know better this afternoon if it's even a possibility for him to play this week."
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