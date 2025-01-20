Stars score 3 times in 1st period, defeat Red Wings

Matej Blumel scored his first goal of the season, and Matt Duchene had two assists for Dallas (29-16-1), which had lost two straight, including 6-3 at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Jake Oettinger made 33 saves.

“I think the teams that let [losing] creep in, that’s how you dig yourself a hole. Every team is going to lose a couple of games in a row. We’ve done a good job of not digging ourselves a hole and losing three, four, five in a row,” Oettinger said. “It’s all just response. Everyone’s going to have bad nights here and there, no one is perfect. We’re not always going to have our best ... we’ve just got to buckle down and make sure it doesn’t get away from us.”

Dallas has not lost three games in a row in regulation since coach Pete DeBoer was hired prior to the 2022-23 season.

“We’ve done a really good job of stopping the bleeding. We were a tired group tonight, running on some fumes. I thought we had a good formula to win," DeBoer said. "We got some early goals, got a power-play goal. I thought we really had some good detail to our defensive game the rest of the night. Coming off the Colorado game, we were just too loose. We gave up way too much. We can’t play that way. We’re not going to outscore teams with Roope (Hintz), (Mason) Marchment, and (Tyler) Seguin out of the lineup. We’ve got to play a tight, detailed game, and I thought we did that tonight.”

Marco Kasper scored, and Alex Lyon made 21 saves for Detroit (21-21-4), which has lost three of four after a seven-game winning streak.

“I think it’s a mentality thing. You’ve got to be sharp in practice, sharp in morning skate," Lyon said. "It’s easy when you go on a good run like that to maybe take your foot off the gas. It always seems like maybe some things start to creep in, at least personally for me, those last few games we were winning, and now they’re showing up. Now you’ve got to put the foot back on the gas. It’s a good learning lesson that you’ve got to have the foot on the gas all the time.”

Blumel gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 5:26 of the first period. Justin Hryckowian knocked down a pass from Alex DeBrincat in the offensive zone and drove to the net, where he received a backdoor pass from Colin Blackwell for tap-in that was stopped by Lyon. However, the rebound kicked out to Blumel, who buried a shot from the low slot.

The goal was Blumel's second in the NHL. His first came on Nov. 13, 2022.

“It feels good, obviously. Waited from the first one over three years," Blumel said. "After last night, that one got called off, but this one finally went in. I was nervous until the next puck drop that they were going to call a coach’s challenge or not. Luckily, they didn’t and I’m happy that one went in.”