Sabres score 7, hand Red Wings 6th loss in row

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (33-26-6), who have lost six in a row. Alex Lyon allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by James Reimer (23 saves) in the first period.

“Obviously, we all know that game we just put out there wasn't what we need at this time of year, and especially with the circumstances that we have on hand,” defenseman Jeff Petry said. “So, I think everybody realizes that and knows that we have to be better.”

Alex Tuch gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 1:07 of the first period when he outraced Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot to a loose puck and drove to the net before slipping a backhand five-hole on Lyon.

Byram made it 2-0 at 10:09, converting on the rebound of a Benson shot.

Chiarot cut it to 2-1 at 12:37 when he scored on a seam pass from Raymond at the left hash marks.

Benson pushed it to 3-1 at 13:00 on a snap shot from the right circle.

“We knew that they were coming back from a West Coast road trip and had a tough travel day yesterday,” Tuch said. “We’ve been in their shoes, been in their position where when you come back from the road, come back east, it’s really hard to get your legs back under you and adjust to the time change. So, we wanted to start hard and fast, and we were able to do so tonight.”

Jeff Skinner made it 4-1 at 15:29 after coming off the bench and taking a pass from Benson. Lyon was pulled after the goal.

“This is not on the goaltending at all. We left the goalies out to dry,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “Poor Alex, in the first period, didn't have much of a chance. Your first look is Tuch coming 100 miles an hour down the middle of the ice. Like, that's on us, a soft play up the middle, breakaway. They're a team, if you give them easy offense, they're going to [put you away]. That's exactly what we did in the first period.”