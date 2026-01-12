2026 NHL Draft to be held in Buffalo

Gavin McKenna will learn his NHL destination when the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft is held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27.

The selection process will return to Buffalo for the first time since the 2016 NHL Draft, when the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Auston Matthews with the No. 1 pick.

"This is a great sports town, a great hockey market," Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "The reception we get here is always terrific. Fans are knowledgeable and passionate. We’ve got a great organization with great ownership. All the factors that you would take into account, the boxes are checked in a first-class way."

The first round will be on June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). The 2026 draft again will have a decentralized format, with the 32 teams operating out of their home markets similar to the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Well, since it was the first time we were decentralizing, we wanted to try some things that would be new and different than you see perhaps in other drafts," Bettman said about the new format last year. "I think the first round may have been a bit overproduced, and so we learned some things worked and some things didn't work. And so I think we're going to look to streamline, but at the same time, we'll try some new things to be innovative and creative. But we want to be conscious of how long it's taking."

McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) is the No. 1 North American skater in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink, which were released on Monday.

The 18-year-old forward has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 18 games as a freshman at Penn State University this season. He also helped Canada win the bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, finishing second among all players with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games, including a goal and three assists in a 6-3 win against Finland in the third-place game.

"In the offensive zone he's a wizard out there, and you can see that in his game," Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said.