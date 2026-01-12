Lizotte signs 3-year, $6.75 million contract with Penguins

28-year-old forward could have been unrestricted free agent after this season

Blake Lizotte

© Justin Berl/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Blake Lizotte signed a three-year, $6.75 contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. It has an average annual value of $2.25 million.

The 28-year-old undrafted forward could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 35 games in his second season with Pittsburgh after signing a two-year, $1.85 million contract July 1, 2024. Lizotte leads the Penguins with 2:32 minutes of short-handed ice time per game that's helped them rank seventh in the NHL on the penalty kill (82.3 percent), including 85.6 percent with him in the lineup while going 20-9-6.

Lizotte has 136 points (53 goals, 83 assists) in 414 games for Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Kings. He signed with the Kings on April 2, 2019, after two seasons with Fargo of the United States Hockey League and two at St. Cloud State University (2017-19), each season helping the latter win the National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season championship.

The Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT).

Latest News

Evason fired as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Bowness

NHL Status Report: Stolarz practices with Maple Leafs, could play before Olympic break

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams this week

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

MacPherson celebrated by Bruins, Penguins at 1,000th NHL game

Hertl leads 3 Stars of the Week

Star Wears: Jets award bomber, camo jackets to players of game

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Reimer signs 1-year contract with Senators

NHL On Tap: Canucks, Canadiens rookies showcased nationally on Prime

Fedorov to be recognized for ‘huge era’ with Red Wings, set to have No. 91 retired

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

McDavid extends point streak to 18 for Oilers, ‘very motivated to be the best player’

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings