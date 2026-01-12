Lizotte signs 3-year, $6.75 million contract with Penguins

Blake Lizotte signed a three-year, $6.75 contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. It has an average annual value of $2.25 million.

The 28-year-old undrafted forward could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 35 games in his second season with Pittsburgh after signing a two-year, $1.85 million contract July 1, 2024. Lizotte leads the Penguins with 2:32 minutes of short-handed ice time per game that's helped them rank seventh in the NHL on the penalty kill (82.3 percent), including 85.6 percent with him in the lineup while going 20-9-6.

Lizotte has 136 points (53 goals, 83 assists) in 414 games for Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Kings. He signed with the Kings on April 2, 2019, after two seasons with Fargo of the United States Hockey League and two at St. Cloud State University (2017-19), each season helping the latter win the National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season championship.

The Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT).