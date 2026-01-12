Hertl leads 3 Stars of the Week

Golden Knights forward, Red Wings goalie Gibson, Bruins wing Pastrnak earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson and Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 11.

FIRST STAR – TOMAS HERTL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Hertl, who along with Pastrnak will represent Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, led the NHL with 3-6—9 in four games to propel the Golden Knights (21-11-12, 54 points) to a perfect week as they created a three-point cushion atop the Pacific Division. He registered 1-1—2, highlighted by his ninth career overtime goal, in a 4-3 comeback victory against the Winnipeg Jets Jan. 6. Hertl then collected a pair of assists, including the primary helper on Mark Stone’s decisive goal, in another comeback win – a 5-3 triumph versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 8. After being held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues Jan. 10, Hertl capped the week with a career-high 2‑3—5 (matching a Vegas record) in a 7-2 win against his former team, the San Jose Sharks, Jan. 11. The 32-year-old Hertl, in his second full season with the Golden Knights, tops Vegas with 18 goals and places fourth on the team with 21 assists and 39 points through 44 total contests in 2025-26 (18-21—39).

VGK@SJS: Hertl's big night helps lead Golden Knights to win

SECOND STAR – JOHN GIBSON, G, DETROIT RED WINGS

Gibson went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and one shutout to help the Red Wings (27-15-4, 58 points) also go undefeated as they moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division, where the top three teams are separated by just two points. He turned aside 34 of 37 shots in a 5-3 triumph versus the Ottawa Senators Jan. 5. Gibson then made 23 saves in a 5-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks Jan. 8. He finished the week by earning his 27th career shutout, denying all 27 shots (including 15 in the third period) in 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens Jan. 10. The 32-year-old Gibson, in his first season with Detroit, shares eighth place in the NHL with 16 wins through 27 total appearances in 2025-26 (16-9-1, 2.75 GAA, .902 SV%, 3 SO).

DET@MTL: Gibson earns his third shutout of season in win over Canadiens

THIRD STAR – DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS

Pastrnak placed second in the League with 2-7—9 in four contests to power the Bruins (25-19-2, 52 points) to a 3-1-0 week. He scored twice in a 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken Jan. 6 before posting one assist in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames Jan. 8. Pastrnak then registered 0-6—6 in a 10-2 victory over the New York Rangers Jan. 10 to become the third player in franchise history (and first in 53 years) with a six-assist performance, joining Ken Hodge (Feb. 9, 1971 vs. NYR) and Bobby Orr (Jan. 1, 1973 at VAN). He ended the week without a point in a 1-0 decision versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Jan. 11. The 29-year-old Pastrnak leads Boston and ranks eighth in the NHL with 19-36—55 through 41 total games this season.

NYR@BOS: Pastrnak sets new career best with six assists vs. Rangers

