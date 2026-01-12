Stenberg tops Central Scouting midterm rankings for International skaters ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Ivar Stenberg, a left wing with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of International skaters presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Central Scouting released its midterm rankings of the top International skaters and goaltenders, as well as the top North American skaters and goaltenders, on Monday. Penn State freshman forward Gavin McKenna is No. 1 among North American skaters.

The 2026 draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, marking the first time the Sabres will be hosting in a decade. The first round will be on June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

Rounding out the top five International skaters are defenseman Alberts Smits of Jukurit in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, center Oliver Suvanto of Tappara (Liiga), right wing Elton Hermansson of MoDo in Allsvenskan, the second division in Sweden, and center Viggo Bjorck of Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League.

Stenberg (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) is tied for fourth on Frolunda with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 25 games.

"He has established himself as a top prospect, already playing regular minutes with powerhouse Frolunda in the SHL," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "His blend of speed, first-step quickness, and balance makes him a dangerous, dynamic skater who can both create and finish plays.

"Offensively, he displays elite hockey IQ and patience with the puck, often distributing with precision on the power play and in tight spaces. His vision and timing enable him to open up lanes and create high-quality scoring chances."