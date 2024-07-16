Stars add Dumba, Lyubushkin to shore up defense, fuel another playoff run

Key departures

Joe Pavelski, F: After 18 NHL seasons in the League, the 40-year-old forward said he does not intend to play this season after he had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games last season and four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 playoff games. ... Chris Tanev, D: Acquired in a three-team trade on Feb. 28, the 34-year-old had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 75 games with the Calgary Flames and Stars and two assists in 19 playoff games with Dallas. Unable to come to terms on a new contract, he was traded to the Maple Leafs on June 29, and signed a six-year contract with Toronto two days later. ... Ryan Suter, D: The 39-year-old had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 82 games and four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 playoff games; the Stars bought out his contract on June 28 and he signed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues on July 10. ... Scott Wedgewood, G: The 31-year-old expressed a desire to return, but signed a two-year contract with the Nashville Predators on July 1 after going 16-7-5 with a 2.85 GAA and .899 save percentage in 32 games (28 starts) last season. His win total was an NHL career high and he was 8-0-2 in a 10-game stretch from Nov. 2-Dec. 23 when Oettinger was out with a lower-body injury. … Radek Faksa, F: The 30-year-old, who had spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Stars, was traded to the Blues for future considerations July 2. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 74 games last season and one goal in eight playoff games. ... Ty Dellandrea, F: The 23-year-old, selected by Dallas with the No. 13 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, was traded to the San Jose Sharks on June 19 for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft pick. He had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 42 games and one goal in six playoff games.

On the cusp

Mavrik Bourque, F: The No. 30 pick in the 2020 NHL draft was named the Les Cunningham Award winner as the most valuable player in the American Hockey League last season after he had 77 points (26-51—77) in 71 games with Texas. He is ready for a full-time role in the NHL and is expected to make the roster out of training camp. … Lian Bichsel, D: At 6-foot-6, 233 pounds, the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft would provide size and physicality on the back end al play on the back end for the Stars next season; he split last season with Texas and Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League; he had four points (two goals, two assists) in 29 games in Sweden and six points (one goal, five assists) in 15 SHL playoff games. The expectation is that he will be given the opportunity to earn a spot in the top six for Dallas in training camp; he could start the season in the AHL and would be the first injury callup option should he adapt well to the North American game..

What they still need

A replacement for Tanev. The additions made in free agency seem to indicate the Stars will try to replicate his contributions with a multitude of parts, but it remains to be seen if that strategy will succeed. If a new addition falters or does not fit in and Bichsel requires more development time in the AHL, an in-season trade for help on defense could be explored. They also still need to sign defenseman Thomas Harley, a restricted free agent.

They said it

“I commend [the fans] and the fact that they were standing up for their team and giving it to me [after his hit on Pavelski in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs]. It didn’t make it easy on me. Every time I touched the puck, I heard the boos rain down on me. ... That just shows me personally the passion that they have for their team, and I’d expect nothing less. I’m happy to be on the other side of it. There was no malicious intent with that hit and definitely never want to see a player hurt that way. It’s a fast and physical game, and that’s a part of my game. Hopefully I can bring that to Dallas and have them cheer me on rather than boo me.” -- defenseman Matt Dumba

Fantasy focus

Having rookie forwards Logan Stankoven and/or Bourque on the NHL roster for a full season could give Dallas another layer to its championship-caliber roster and further elevate an offense that ranked third in goals per game (3.59) last season. Stankoven led NHL rookies in points (eight in 19 games) and shots on goal (36) during the playoffs, and among rookies to play at least 15 games last regular season, ranked second in points per game (0.58) behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (0.90). Stankoven could be one of the top contenders for the Calder Trophy and is worth reaching for in fantasy among the top 50 overall in keeper and dynasty leagues. -- Pete Jensen