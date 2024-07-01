Duchene signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Stars

Forward had 65 points last season for Dallas

matt duchene free agent

© Ethan Cairns/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matt Duchene signed a one-year, $3 million contract to remain with the Dallas Stars on Monday.

The 33-year-old forward had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars last season, his first with the team after signing a one-year contract on July 1, 2023, the same day he had the final three seasons of his seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) bought out by the Nashville Predators.

"Matt was a tremendous addition to our team and played an integral role in our success last season," general manager Jim Nill said. "He fit in seamlessly, provided veteran leadership and fortified our group of forwards. We're thrilled to have him back in Dallas for another season."

Duchene had six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season, including scoring the goal in double overtime of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche.

The Stars lost the conference final to the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

"I'd love to (stay). Yeah absolutely," Duchene said June 4. "It's kind of funny, of all the years I've lost out in the playoffs, this is easily the most disappointing and it feels almost like the season was a failure but it's not really. It's the total opposite. ... It was a great experience being here this year. If this group is able to stay together, which it looks like it should be able to, this is a great situation, absolutely."

The No. 3 pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft, Duchene has 809 points (341 goals, 468 assists) in 1,056 regular-season games for the Stars, Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Predators and 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 51 playoff games.

