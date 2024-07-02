Blues acquire forwards Faksa, Joseph in separate trades

Radek Faksa and Mathieu Joseph were each traded to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday for future considerations.

Faksa, who was acquired from the Dallas Stars, had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 74 regular-season games for the Stars last season and one goal in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 30-year-old forward has one season remaining on a five-year, $16.25 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He has 200 points (89 goals, 111 assists) in 638 regular-season games and 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 79 playoff games since being selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Joseph, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators, had an NHL career-high 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 72 games last season. The 27-year-old forward has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $11.8 million contract ($2.95 million AAV) he signed with Ottawa on July 28, 2022, and can become a UFA after the 2025-26 season.

The Blues also received a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Senators.

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round (No. 120) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Joseph has 135 points (55 goals, 80 assists) in 135 regular-season games for the Senators and Lightning and two assists in 10 playoff games.