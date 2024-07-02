Blues acquire forwards Faksa, Joseph in separate trades

Stars, Senators each receive future considerations

Faksa_Joseph

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Radek Faksa and Mathieu Joseph were each traded to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday for future considerations.

Faksa, who was acquired from the Dallas Stars, had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 74 regular-season games for the Stars last season and one goal in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 30-year-old forward has one season remaining on a five-year, $16.25 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He has 200 points (89 goals, 111 assists) in 638 regular-season games and 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 79 playoff games since being selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Joseph, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators, had an NHL career-high 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 72 games last season. The 27-year-old forward has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $11.8 million contract ($2.95 million AAV) he signed with Ottawa on July 28, 2022, and can become a UFA after the 2025-26 season.

The Blues also received a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Senators.

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round (No. 120) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Joseph has 135 points (55 goals, 80 assists) in 135 regular-season games for the Senators and Lightning and two assists in 10 playoff games.

Related Content

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Trade Coverage

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Dumoulin traded to Ducks by Kraken for 4th-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Capitals get Roy on 6-year contract, trade for Chychrun

Smith traded to Rangers by Penguins for 2 draft picks

Stamkos era may be closing with Lightning

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Guentzel traded to Lightning by Hurricanes for 3rd-round pick in 2025 Draft

NHL EDGE stats: Utah’s outlook after Sergachev, Marino trades

Tanev trade gives Maple Leafs 1st shot at signing defenseman

Capitals continue 'retooling' with trade for goalie Thompson

Utah Hockey Club accelerates rebuild by trading for Sergachev, Marino

Thompson traded to Capitals by Golden Knights

Sergachev traded to Utah Hockey Club by Lightning

Malenstyn traded to Sabres by Capitals for 2nd-round pick in 2024 Draft

Mangiapane traded to Capitals by Flames for 2nd-round pick