Stars at Avalanche, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

DENVER -- Will Gabriel Landeskog make his long-awaited return to the Colorado Avalanche against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT, TVAS2, SN360)?

“We’ll see,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

What will be the criteria?

“Gut feeling,” Bednar said.

The forward and Avalanche captain has been battling a knee injury and hasn’t played in the NHL since winning the Stanley Cup on June 26, 2022. He played with Colorado of the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint April 11 and 12.

Landeskog participated in the morning skate, was activated from long-term injured reserve and went through warmups Monday but didn’t play in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2.

He participated in the morning skate again Wednesday and was on the right flank of the second power play. Defenseman Devon Toews, the point man on that unit, said he was trying to get him different looks in different situations to get him accustomed to playing.

“If he’s ready, he’s ready,” Toews said. “He’s not going to say he’s ready if he’s not, if he doesn’t feel like he can help our team win. It’s about helping our team, and if he feels he can do that, then I’m sure he’ll be telling [Bednar] he’s good to go.”

Center Nathan MacKinnon said, “I know he’s feeling good, so we’ll see if he comes in.”

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. In this situation in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the winner of Game 3 has won the series 66.1 percent of the time (240-123).

Here is a breakdown of Game 3:

Stars: Coach Pete DeBoer said defenseman Miro Heiskanen is getting closer to returning from a lower-body injury but remains out. Defenseman Thomas Harley has carried the load in Heiskanen’s absence, leading Dallas in average ice time (31:44), scoring a goal and assisting on another. Goalie Jake Oettinger is 1-1 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in this series.

Avalanche: Bednar said he might shake up the top six. MacKinnon has four points (three goals, one assist) in two games. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is 1-1 with a 2.18 GAA and .921 save percentage through the first two postseason starts of his NHL career. Since Colorado acquired him in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9, he has gone 14-4-2 with a 1.98 GAA, .921 save percentage and three shutouts at Ball Arena.

Number to know: 3. That’s how many wins the Stars had in three games at Ball Arena when they defeated the Avalanche in six games in the second round last season. Colorado went 3-6 at home in the playoffs over the previous two seasons.

What to look for: If Landeskog returns, how does he look? In his return to his former home for the first time in the playoffs, does Stars forward Mikko Rantanen go without a point for the third straight game in the playoffs for the first time in his NHL career?

What they are saying

“Just, ‘No frustration.’ Just, ‘Keep working and stay with it.’ It’s one of those, this time of year, you can’t get too frustrated, because the games are tight. There’s not a lot of room out there, especially 5-on-5. It’s hard to create sometimes, because both teams defend really well.” -- Rantanen on what DeBoer told him in a quick chat during the morning skate

“Everybody is rooting for him. Obviously, it’s a great comeback story. I trust in Gabe’s preparation and what I’m seeing with my own eyes, that he’s getting close and ready to play. I think he feels really good about where he’s at, and so we’ve had those discussions.” -- Bednar on Landeskog

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Jason Robertson (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog -- Charlie Coyle -- Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood

Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)

Status report

DeBoer said he was sticking with the same lineup as in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win in Game 2. … According to DeBoer, Heiskanen, a defenseman who is day to day, is “getting closer.” … Malinski is expected to play after missing the first two games as a healthy scratch.

