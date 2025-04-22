Avalanche expecting energy boost returning home for Game 3 against Stars

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche are satisfied returning home after splitting the first two games of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series is at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT, TVAS2, SN360). The Avalanche went 26-12-3 on home ice during the regular season.

"It's really exciting," forward Jack Drury said. "Playing at home in the playoffs gives you a big boost, I think, every game. We got to stay present for and prepare slightly differently, but being at home will give us a big energy boost, for sure."

Colorado lost 4-3 in overtime of Game 2 at American Airlines Center on Monday. They won 5-1 in Game 1 on Saturday.

"We went in there, got one win. It's great," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "Would love to have two. We didn't. Glad it's not 2-0 them, so I think we're in a good spot, right? We did what we had to do on the road, and now we get to come home and take care of business."

The Avalanche still aren't happy returning home coming off a loss, particularly one that saw them blow a lead twice, including 4-3 in the third period.

"Still have to mentally reset," forward Logan O'Connor said. "I think, given the circumstances of the game, we definitely feel as though we would have liked a better outcome. There's a lot of things we can learn from that game. I think we got on our heels there in the third period."