Blackwell scores in OT, lifts Stars past Avalanche in Game 2

After his initial shot in the slot was blocked, Blackwell found the rebound below the right circle and lifted it over Mackenzie Blackwood’s glove to win it.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 in Denver on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, Victory+, ALT).

Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Dallas, who are No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves.

Logan O’Connor had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury scored for Colorado, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central. Blackwood made 35 saves.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:48 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle on the power play.

Seguin tied it 1-1 at 19:06 with a power-play goal when Matt Duchene found him with a cross-slot pass for a one-timer at the left face-off dot.

Harley gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 3:40 of the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot after deking around the check of Colorado forward Charlie Coyle.

Drury tied it 2-2 at 4:42 on a shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle after O’Connor chased down a dump-in.

O’Connor then put Colorado ahead 3-2 at 19:27. After back-to-back penalty kills, including seven seconds of a 5-on-3, Samuel Girard carried the puck into the offensive zone and chipped ahead to Artturi Lehkonen, who found a cutting O’Connor for a backhand over Oettinger’s glove as he fell to the ice.

Dadonov tied it 3-3 at 10:13 of the third period when he located a rebound at the top of the crease and shoveled the puck through Blackwood’s five-hole.