Blackwell scores in OT, lifts Stars past Avalanche in Game 2

Forward gets game-winner at 17:46 to even series

Avalanche at Stars | Recap | Round 1, Game 2

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLASColin Blackwell scored at 17:46 of overtime to lift the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at American Airlines Center on Monday.

After his initial shot in the slot was blocked, Blackwell found the rebound below the right circle and lifted it over Mackenzie Blackwood’s glove to win it.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 in Denver on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, Victory+, ALT).

Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Dallas, who are No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves.

Logan O’Connor had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury scored for Colorado, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central. Blackwood made 35 saves.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:48 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle on the power play.

Seguin tied it 1-1 at 19:06 with a power-play goal when Matt Duchene found him with a cross-slot pass for a one-timer at the left face-off dot.

Harley gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 3:40 of the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot after deking around the check of Colorado forward Charlie Coyle.

Drury tied it 2-2 at 4:42 on a shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle after O’Connor chased down a dump-in.

O’Connor then put Colorado ahead 3-2 at 19:27. After back-to-back penalty kills, including seven seconds of a 5-on-3, Samuel Girard carried the puck into the offensive zone and chipped ahead to Artturi Lehkonen, who found a cutting O’Connor for a backhand over Oettinger’s glove as he fell to the ice.

Dadonov tied it 3-3 at 10:13 of the third period when he located a rebound at the top of the crease and shoveled the puck through Blackwood’s five-hole.

