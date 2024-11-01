Joshua hopes to be back in Canucks lineup after cancer surgery

Dakota Joshua is well on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer and is hoping to be back in the lineup for the Vancouver Canucks in the near future.

The Canucks forward has returned to practice and spoke to the media on Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery in September.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling better every day,” Joshua said. “Obviously it’s been a tough road to get back in the mix, but it’s going good and I’m just happy to be back out there and getting after it with the guys.”

Joshua, 28, was looking to build off a strong second season with the Canucks when he was diagnosed. The native of Dearborn, Michigan said he took it upon himself to see a doctor when he felt a lump. Having it diagnosed as cancer was difficult news to hear.

“Until you’re in that position you can’t really describe it,” Joshua said. “It’s obviously scary no matter what age, but I’m just very thankful and happy to be standing in front of you guys today. It’s hard to go through, but I’m thankful with how it’s turned out so far.”

Joshua had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 63 games for the Canucks last season and eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vancouver was eliminated in the Western Conference Second Round by the Edmonton Oilers.

Just prior to training camp this season, Joshua released a statement revealing the cancer diagnosis.

“The initial part of it was very tough, but I’m feeling good today and for the most part, it’s behind me and there are things you have to look for moving forward,” Joshua said. “But getting past that, the beginning process was a tough part. But it’s in the rearview now and I’m doing well.”

The Canucks are not sure when Joshua will be available to play. For now, he is practicing with the team and working on getting back in game shape. Vancouver is at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC) in the first of a three-game California road trip.

“I feel better every day,” Joshua said. “It’s still hard to really pinpoint when that time will be, but more so just making those strides and getting better every day is where I’m at.”

The Canucks (4-2-3) are third in the Pacific and are looking to bounce back from a 6-0 loss at home against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Just being back among his teammates has been positive for Joshua.

“It’s been fun," he said. "It’s a lot of fun and we have a great job and so to be a part of it and get up to do it every day is a privilege. That’s the best part, being around those guys and having those bonding moments, you can’t say anything bad about it. It’s one of the best jobs in the world, so getting to do that every day makes it easy and bringing everybody together it’s good.”

The rest of the Canucks are happy to see their teammate back on the ice. Joshua signed a four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) on June 27.

“He’s a part of our family away from his family, and he’s a huge part of this hockey team,” Canucks forward J.T. Miller said earlier this week. “He’s such a character in the sense of a voice in the room and keeps it light but also is a hell of a hockey player on the ice, too. So, he brings so much to this team, but personally none of this matters, it’s just about how he is and his health and the fact that he’s feeling well enough to hopefully be back soon or whatever his case is, is awesome. He’s gone through a lot and I like to think that, we’re his family away from home, we've got a ton of support here and guys love him so we’re just happy for him.”

Joshua said he’s had tremendous support throughout the process and hopes he can help others by sharing the experience.

“People have reached out and let me know their experiences,” he said. “It feels good and it’s nice to know you’re not the only one that’s gone through something tough.

“The family has been great and very supportive every step of the way and I’m very thankful for them. They made some trips out and hung out from the very beginning and they’re ready to see me play again too.”

When he is ready to get back in the lineup, Joshua wants to go back to being an impact player for the Canucks. He is a strong two-way center who brings a physical element to the lineup. He also developed into a leader in the dressing room according to Canucks coach Rick Tocchet.

“You guys know how I feel about body position and wall work and he’s good at that,” Tocchet said. “He can add a boost to our team with that, with winning battles. Just his presence in front of the net, he’s a tough guy to play against. Anytime you add a guy like that to the lineup it’s contagious.”

Independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report