Best team from Canada by end of season debated

The Winnipeg Jets have had a spectacular start the 2024-25 season. They're 8-0-0 going into their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canada Life Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime) shown exclusively in Canada on "Prime Monday Night Hockey."

The Jets have been doing it on each side of the ice. They're averaging 4.50 goals per game, second in the NHL behind the Vegas Golden Knights (4.67), and allowing 2.00 goals per game, tied for second with the New York Rangers behind the Dallas Stars (1.89).

Forwards Kyle Connor (six goals, four assists), Mark Scheifele (five goals, five assists) and Nikolaj Ehlers (four goals, six assists), each have 10 points, and 14 players have scored at least one goal. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck has picked up where he left off last season, going 6-0-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and one shutout. The Jets have been the class of the NHL the first two weeks of the season and the best of the seven Canada-based NHL teams as well.

The team from Canada with the second-best record to start the season is the Calgary Flames, who are 5-2-1 after losing 5-3 to the Jets on Saturday. The Vancouver Canucks are 4-1-2, the Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers are each 4-4-1, and the Ottawa Senators are 4-4-0.

But it doesn't matter how you start. It's how you finish. The Oilers were a perfect example last season, starting 2-9-1 before turning their season around and getting to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Though it's hard to argue against the Jets being the best of the Canadian teams at the start of the season, we asked seven NHL.com writers and editors which will be the best when it's all said and done.

Here are their responses (in alphabetical order by team):

Edmonton Oilers

Best when the season ends? The Edmonton Oilers. Yes, it's recency bias, but this team came within a win of the Stanley Cup after a terrible start last season. It has two of the best players in the world, forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and the superstars have enough complementary pieces to lead Edmonton on another run. Watch the Maple Leafs, though. You'd expect an adjustment period with Craig Berube, a new coach with a new approach, and they hardened their defense with Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. If they put it together and play Stanley Cup Playoff-style hockey with Auston Matthews and Co., well, how about an Edmonton-Toronto Stanley Cup Final to decide this question? -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Granted, the Oilers haven't roared out of the gate this season like you might have expected, but then remember they began last season 2-9-1 and were still playing June 24, the final day of the postseason. When you come within one win of winning the Stanley Cup and ending Canada's 31-year championship drought, you set a lofty bar of expectation for an encore. I'm still high on the Oilers going very deep this season. McDavid is the greatest player in the world, a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner. McDavid, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins give the Oilers a potent 1-2-3-4 offensive punch. When playing to potential, Edmonton's special teams are special indeed. Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm and Brett Kulak are beasts on defense and goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard can be used in a healthy balance by coach Kris Knoblauch. Yes, 2023-24 was then and 2024-25 is now, but the Oilers' flirtation with a championship last season showed this group many things, and there is no teacher like that of unfinished business. -- Dave Stubbs, columnist